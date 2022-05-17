"I would just tell him to keep talking" - Booker T addresses top AEW star's contract status

Booker T shared his two cents about the interesting contract situation surrounding AEW and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

MJF and All Elite President Tony Khan have been at odds over the former's current deal. The Salt of the Earth is reportedly not going to sign an extension with AEW, but Khan offered him more money if he did. As a result, the contract issue left a bad impression on the rest of the locker room towards MJF.

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said he would immediately secure the services of The Salt of the Earth due to his skills. The former world champion advised the Long Islander to keep honing his craft, especially the promo cutting.

"I really don't know, is it a work? you know, like most wrestlers think everything is a work. I wouldn't doubt it if it is a work. If I had a kid like MJF and you know, I knew I was gonna be locking this kid in and you know, he was making noise like that. I think I would just tell him to keep talking, just do what you do man, just whatever you want to do," Booker T said. [from 53:41 - 54:07]

MJF's contract will reportedly expire in 2024, and he has been teasing about going into WWE. He previously discussed the subject with Ariel Helwani, which made him and Khan have a heated discussion.

Booker T thinks a WWE run and a WrestleMania appearance will solidify MJF's status

During the same podcast episode, Booker T had nothing but praise for MJF's talking skills. He also discussed the possibility of the latter going to WWE when his AEW contract ends.

He added that if The Salt of the Earth competed at WrestleMania, his career would be further legitimized.

"MJF is one of those guys right now who's got the wrestling world right there in the palm of his hand and he could do whatever he wants to do and the thing is, if in 2024 he did wanna come to WWE, I think the door will be open for him... I'mma tell you right now, you know nothing against what AEW has created, what they're doing right now, but I can only imagine MJF and the feelin' he would have at WrestleMania. That's the pinnacle of most wrestler, most kids that grew up wantin' to be wrestlers, okay, that's the pinnacle, WrestleMania. To get on the stage right there in front of a hundred thousand people whatever, that's the stage that MJF is gonna, you know, definitely I think wanna have a feather in his cap, for just once, if not anything else," Booker T added. [from 55:43 - 56:43]

It will be interesting to see how MJF's contract situation moves forward. It remains to be seen if The Salt of the Earth will indeed go to the sports entertainment giant or stay with All Elite, deeming the entire fiasco just a work.

