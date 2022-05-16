Major backstage update surrounding the relationship between MJF and AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's (MJF) growing frustrations over his AEW contract apparently didn't sit well with the rest of the locker room.

The Salt of the Earth's current deal will expire in 2024 and has been wanting to test the free agency waters. MJF and Tony Khan previously had a heated discussion over the former's interview with Ariel Helwani regarding possibly going to WWE.

The Long-Islander is reportedly firm on not re-signing with the promotion and is adamant about seeing out his current contract.

According to Fightful's Will Washington, people in AEW believe that altering the terms of MJF's deal while it is ongoing is not a good look. If the former wants a lucrative contract, he should just straight up sign a new deal.

"I did some digging around as well. I asked multiple people around in AEW and I did get one person who gave me a quote they said I am free to use. So basically, there’s not a whole lot of people on MJF’s side of this I am gathering. The one thing I heard from somebody that said, ‘Look his deal is his deal. Changing the terms of an existing deal while in the middle of it would set a horrible precedent and if he wants new money then sign a new deal.’ ," Washington said.

Washington also noted that people are saying that Khan giving The Salt of the Earth more money without a guarantee is not good, business-wise.

"Granted, I think he is [worth a lot of money]…but they’re like 'what would stop anybody else from wanting to change the terms of their deal in the middle of it and not sign a new deal?' And also said [the source], ‘Tony would be a fool to give him any more money without the guarantee of more years.’ Of course if Tony gives up something on this new deal then he has to get something and so yeah, you sign a new deal, he’s got to tack on a few more years to make it happen. It sounds like he still wants his free agency in 2024." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Meanwhile, The Salt of the Earth is slated to face his former henchman Wardlow at Double or Nothing 2022.

MJF will have a punishment for Wardlow this week on AEW Dynamite

On the May 11 episode of Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth and Wardlow had a contract signing before their match at Double or Nothing 2022.

One of those stipulations was that Mr. Mayhem will receive ten lashes from the former Pinnacle leader, which will take place this week on Dynamite. Another stipulation is that Wardlow will face Shawn Spears in a steel cage match with Friedman as the guest referee.

The stipulations laid out by the Long Islander were a callback to his 2020 rivalry with Cody Rhodes that culminated in the Revolution pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see how Mr. Mayhem deals with the punishment.

Edited by Debottam Saha