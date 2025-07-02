3-time AEW champion expected to return soon - Reports

A former AEW champion has been out of action for the past several months. Reports now indicate that he is expected to return soon.

After competing on the 22nd December episode of Dynamite, Darby Allin took time off TV to go and climb Mount Everest. Since then, he has accomplished that feat and made his way back down the mountain. However, he has still not been seen on TV for the past couple of weeks. It was earlier reported that he was expected to be back by the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, but that didn't happen, leaving fans to wonder about his absence.

According to reports from Fightful Select, sources have stated that Darby Allin is expected to return to the company "imminently" and should be involved at AEW All In in some capacity. Sources within the company have stated that Darby is fine after climbing Mount Everest and is in shape if needed.

AEW veteran Sting opened up about Darby Allin's major achievement

Darby Allin is one of the most daring people in AEW. This is evident from the amount of risks he takes in the ring, as the Daredevil is not afraid to put his body through intense pain for the sake of the fans. However, scaling Mount Everest is on a whole other level, and it's exceptional that Darby was able to achieve this feat.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Sting opened up about his former tag team partner's milestone, stating that he's not surprised the AEW star was able to climb Mount Everest. He also revealed that he was in contact with Darby during the entire trip and even received a video of him from atop the mountain.

"Well, I mean I’m not surprised that he made it there and back, although anything can happen on that mountain. Darby Allin, if anyone can do it, Darby Allin is going to pull it off for sure. He was in contact with me the whole trip. He was up there, he gave me a video of him at the top of the mountain, which I’m not going to say anything about quite yet, but yeah, he didn’t have any oxygen on when he gave me that and but he showed me a panoramic view from the very top of the world and it was just like crystal clear. It looked like he was you know snow skiing or something, but no, this is way beyond that obviously." [H/T - ITRWrestling]

It will be interesting to see when Darby Allin returns to AEW.

