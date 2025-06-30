Sting gives major update on Darby Allin amid his continued AEW absence

Sting was recently asked about Darby Allin following his absence from AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer gave an update on the 32-year-old and made an interesting revelation about his trip up Mount Everest.
It has been more than a year since The Icon's retirement match, where he teamed up with Allin to take on The Young Bucks. The mentor-mentee relationship between the two yielded great results during their run in AEW, as not only did they win the world tag team titles, but remained undefeated during the entire run.
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Sting talked about Darby Allin and his climb of Mount Everest. He wasn't surprised one bit by him hitting his milestone. He revealed that they were in constant communication and how he got to see a panoramic view of the mountain's peak.
"Well, I mean I’m not surprised that he made it there and back, although anything can happen on that mountain. Darby Allin, if anyone can do it, Darby Allin is going to pull it off for sure. He was in contact with me the whole trip. He was up there, he gave me a video of him at the top of the mountain, which I’m not going to say anything about quite yet, but yeah, he didn’t have any oxygen on when he gave me that and but he showed me a panoramic view from the very top of the world and it was just like crystal clear. It looked like he was you know snow skiing or something, but no, this is way beyond that obviously."
He then wondered what could be next for Allin, and if space could be Allin's next conquest.
"So, what is next for Darby Allin? Who knows man, space, the final frontier." [H/T - ITRWrestling]
Speculation on whether Sting could return for AEW All In: Texas
During last year's edition of All In, the veteran made his return to come to Darby Allin's aid as he was the victim of an attack by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks.
Regarding the possibility of Sting appearing during this year's pay-per-view in Texas, Sean Ross Sapp, on Fightful's Q&A podcast, mentioned how the WWE Hall of Famer could be the wildcard for shocking appearances that night.
AEW is set to go head-to-head with WWE that weekend, and with the legend being from Texas, they could pull this off and showcase another show-stealing moment.
Sting has been an important part of AEW in the last few years. In his retirement, he may continue to help them and make appearances until he can no longer do so.
