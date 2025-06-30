Sting gives major update on Darby Allin amid his continued AEW absence

Sting was recently asked about Darby Allin following his absence from AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer gave an update on the 32-year-old and made an interesting revelation about his trip up Mount Everest.

Ad

It has been more than a year since The Icon's retirement match, where he teamed up with Allin to take on The Young Bucks. The mentor-mentee relationship between the two yielded great results during their run in AEW, as not only did they win the world tag team titles, but remained undefeated during the entire run.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Sting talked about Darby Allin and his climb of Mount Everest. He wasn't surprised one bit by him hitting his milestone. He revealed that they were in constant communication and how he got to see a panoramic view of the mountain's peak.

Ad

Trending

"Well, I mean I’m not surprised that he made it there and back, although anything can happen on that mountain. Darby Allin, if anyone can do it, Darby Allin is going to pull it off for sure. He was in contact with me the whole trip. He was up there, he gave me a video of him at the top of the mountain, which I’m not going to say anything about quite yet, but yeah, he didn’t have any oxygen on when he gave me that and but he showed me a panoramic view from the very top of the world and it was just like crystal clear. It looked like he was you know snow skiing or something, but no, this is way beyond that obviously."

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

He then wondered what could be next for Allin, and if space could be Allin's next conquest.

"So, what is next for Darby Allin? Who knows man, space, the final frontier." [H/T - ITRWrestling]

Ad

Speculation on whether Sting could return for AEW All In: Texas

During last year's edition of All In, the veteran made his return to come to Darby Allin's aid as he was the victim of an attack by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks.

Regarding the possibility of Sting appearing during this year's pay-per-view in Texas, Sean Ross Sapp, on Fightful's Q&A podcast, mentioned how the WWE Hall of Famer could be the wildcard for shocking appearances that night.

Ad

AEW is set to go head-to-head with WWE that weekend, and with the legend being from Texas, they could pull this off and showcase another show-stealing moment.

Expand Tweet

Sting has been an important part of AEW in the last few years. In his retirement, he may continue to help them and make appearances until he can no longer do so.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!