WWE legend could return to AEW after one year at All In - Reports

A WWE legend retired from the ring last year. However, he could make his return this year at AEW All In.

Sting has been a prominent figure on AEW TV ever since he joined the company in 2020. He even had his retirement match with the promotion at Revolution last year. Following the bout, The Icon made an appearance at All In: London to save Darby Allin from Jack Perry. Since then, he has not been seen on TV, but was present at a promotional event for All In: Texas in December.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked who he thought would be the wildcard to return at All In: Texas. Sapp responded that Sting could make his return at All In since AEW would be competing against three WWE shows that weekend, and The Icon's potential appearance could capture fans' attention.

The wrestling insider also said that The Vigilante's potential appearance could help solidify some new main characters. Additionally, the wrestling legend lives in Texas, meaning he could easily be added to the show at the last minute.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes wants to retire like Sting

Sting's retirement was one of AEW's biggest programs last year. The entire Revolution pay-per-view was built around his final bout. Additionally, he got to retire as a champion, which is very rare in the business.

After his final match, The Icon was given the chance to address fans. Hence, it's no surprise that another legend wants to have a similar retirement. On Close Up with Renee Paquette, Dustin Rhodes said that he felt Tony Khan would let him go out like Sting did. He also made it clear that his retirement was inching closer.

"I think he's going to give me the opportunity to go out like Sting did," he continued, "and that is the most respect that I could ever feel. Feel the most love, the most passion from this company, and I feel it every single day. With all the tribalism out there about the other place and us and what's good, what's bad, whatever, they have no idea how hard we work and what goes on. I mean, we're our startup company. This is our sixth year. We are growing every single year, doing amazing, making huge amounts of money, and working all over the world. It is a place I want to be and finish my career." [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see whether Sting actually shows up at AEW All In: Texas.

