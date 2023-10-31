3-time WWE champion to debut at Full Gear as Sting and Darby Allin's mystery partner? Exploring the possibility

Sting is on the road to retirement, and Darby Allin will be with him every step of the way. But could a former 3-time WWE champion make his AEW debut at Full Gear 2023 to be the duo's mystery partner for their match?

On the October 25 edition of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Allin accepted the challenge laid out by TNT Champion Christian Cage. Captain Charisma doesn't want The Icon to retire at Revolution 2024, as he plans on ending his rival's career at Full Gear.

The Icon and Allin will face Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne in a trios match on November 18. Meanwhile, fans have been speculating who could be the babyface duo's mystery partner for the high-profile contest. Ric Flair recently showed up in AEW, but he is retired. Adam Copeland is torn between fighting Christian Cage and teaming up with him, so who can be called upon?

It's a long shot, but someone Sting has a storied history with is WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. The former Universal Champion hasn't performed since the 2022 Elimination Chamber event and is technically a free agent, meaning his debut is not impossible.

The Icon could never beat Goldberg one-on-one during their shared run in WCW. The two men crossed paths multiple times, and apart from a match at Slamboree 1999 that ended in a no-contest, Da Man always picked up the win. However, when the two teamed up, they were mostly successful, only losing one two-on-two bout by disqualification and never losing a trios contest.

Goldberg is also unbeaten against Christian, defeating him in a Steel Cage match and a tag team match in 2003. This means that the TNT Champion would have someone who has his number standing in the opposite corner.

Realistically, Sting and Darby are more than likely going to find someone currently on the AEW roster to fight alongside them at Full Gear. But if it's just for one night, maybe calling on Goldberg might not be the worst idea.

Ric Flair is very excited to be reunited with Sting

Ric Flair has had a massive impact on Sting's career. The Nature Boy made his AEW debut on the October 25, 2023, episode of Dynamite.

Flair's appearance left fans around the world stunned, but The Icon was certainly happy to see him. It seems the two-time Hall of Famer was excited to be there as well. He took to Twitter after Dynamite to express how much he looked forward to being in All Elite Wrestling for Sting's final run.

The two men have shared the ring several times, but their most famous bout was arguably the night that The Icon dethroned The Nature Boy at the 1990 Great American Bash pay-per-view to become the NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

