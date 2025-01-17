3 Times AEW’s Tony Khan proved he is more than just a wrestling boss 

AEW CEO Tony Khan is a polarising figure in the world of pro wrestling. Even though he founded a promotion that rivals WWE, he has been the subject of immense criticism due to his business and booking decisions.

Fans widely agree that All Elite Wrestling is currently going through a crisis. Their TV ratings are dwindling and many roster members prefer working for their rivals. Nevertheless, Khan's life does not always revolve around wrestling and his promotion. Time after time, he has proved that he has a huge heart and he cares about the people he works with.

Here are three times AEW’s Tony Khan proved that he is more than just a wrestling boss:

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

#3. Tony Khan donated $100k and his neck brace to charity

Last year, Tony Khan was viciously attacked on Dynamite by Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and The Young Bucks. Soon after, he was seen wearing a neck brace from time to time to maintain kayfabe.

In May 2024, he appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and donated this neck brace. He then bid $100,000 on it, which meant, he donated this staggering amount to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This deed exemplified Khan's desire to be socially responsible and help the needy.

#2. Awesome Kong got paid even when she didn't wrestle for AEW for over a year

A few years ago, Awesome Kong retired from in-ring competition. Interestingly, during the Covid 19 pandemic, she had a short stint with All Elite Wrestling. When she was signed to the company, she was filming a Netflix show called GLOW. Because of this, her appearances in AEW were limited.

Furthermore, the pandemic made it harder for her to travel to Jacksonville. She didn't wrestle for the promotion for over a year. However, Tony Khan didn't stop paying her. Even though Kong left the company soon after, she is thankful to Khan for his generosity:

"While we were shooting GLOW, the pandemic happened. And because of certain ailments that I have, I could not travel, and God bless them. They paid me way longer than I thought they would or should. God bless ‘em, forever, and we just parted ways, because I couldn’t come back and why keep paying someone?. We parted amicably, seriously, and they paid me way longer than I would’ve paid somebody who’s just not coming in a job." she said. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Awesome Kong is best known for her time in TNA where she held the TNA Knockouts Championship twice.

#1. Gave Sting a perfect retirement

Revolution 2024 was one of the best AEW Pay-Per-Views. In its main event, Sting wrestled the final match of his career. The Icon teamed up with Darby Allin and successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks.

Organizing a retirement show like this proved that Tony Khan had immense respect for veterans and their legacy. The 42-year-old is a lifelong wrestling fan and getting to work with the iconic Sting was one of his biggest dreams. Hopefully, Khan will keep organizing shows like this and make it one of AEW's fortes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback