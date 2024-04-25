BREAKING: AEW President Tony Khan brutally attacked 

To close out Dynamite tonight, AEW President Tony Khan was the recipient of a brutal attack at the hands of The Elite. This happened for the first time since the company started.

The Elite came out tonight with Jack Perry, who they have seemingly added as the fourth member of the faction. During the show, they visited Khan's office as they wished to reinstate him as a member of the promotion.

Moments later, Alex Marvez ran into them backstage and asked them for details on their conversations. Matthew Jackson revealed TK and Jack Perry would have a one-on-one discussion in the ring.

This ended up taking place after the main event. Jack Perry claimed that all he ever did was for the company and wished to be reinstated. Tony Khan seemed open to this, and the two shook hands to make it official, but The Scapegoat blindsided him right after this.

All members of The Elite came out to seemingly stop Perry before revealing that this was all pre-meditated, and the Young Bucks set up and brutally hit Tony Khan with their TK Driver.

The full segment can be found below.

It remains to be seen what this could mean for the company's future, but at this point, it looks as if The Elite is taking over.