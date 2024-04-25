New member possibly added to The Elite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, The Elite seemingly confirmed that a major star will be joining their ranks after arriving on the show alongside him. This would be Jack Perry.

The faction enjoyed great success at the inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view this past weekend. They entered the show with one title but left with three.

Kazuchika Okada successfully defended his Continental Championship against PAC, while the Young Bucks became three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, defeating FTR in a ladder match with an assist from Jack Perry.

Right before the start of tonight's show, The Elite arrived in style, all carrying their championship gold. Moments later, another vehicle arrived, and out came Perry. Security was immediately on the case, as at this point, he had not been reinstated to AEW by Tony Khan, but the Bucks overrode this and vouched for him.

Expand Tweet

This could be direct confirmation that he will now be joining their ranks, seeing as he played a part in their win at Dynasty. The Young Bucks have also been vocal for some time now about their interest in The Scapegoat.

Now, the Young Bucks may have found their two new members of The Elite after having to replace Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.