Just a few moments ago on Dynamite, the Young Bucks shouted out to a controversial AEW star who has not been seen on the promotion for a few months now. This would be Jack Perry.

Perry has not been seen since All In and has also not been referenced or directly mentioned in any manner. He was slapped with an indefinite suspension due to his scuffle with CM Punk. He eventually made a return, but this ended up being in New Japan Pro-Wrestling instead, as he began his new persona as "The Scapegoat."

For the past few months, Perry has wanted nothing to do with AEW and has instead worked to prove them wrong.

During the Young Bucks' entrance for their semi-final match in the World Tag Team Championship Tournament, Matthew Jackson turned to the camera and shouted to the Scapegoat, saying he loved his work.

This was a reference to Jack Perry and his work as a heel and a member of the House of Torture in NJPW.

This could be a hint at a future partnership, as this would not be the first time that a member of the Young Bucks has mentioned the former FTW Champion.

