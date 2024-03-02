The Young Bucks' Matthew Jackson seemingly teases former champion's return to AEW

The Young Bucks teased the return of an AEW star who has been absent from the company for almost half a year. The name being discussed is Jack Perry.

The duo hit the headlines recently since they underwent an attitude change following their return. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been exploiting their Executive Vice President position to get what they want and slapping different personalities with fines for minor mistakes.

Jack Perry was suspended by Tony Khan following a backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In 2023 Pay-Per-View. Shockingly, he showed up at New Japan Pro-Wrestling in January 2024 and wore a wristband that displayed "Scapegoat." He is also a former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

It seems like Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have certain plans in mind for the suspended star. Last week, Perry uploaded a social media post that Nick Jackson reacted to.

Matthew uploaded a picture of himself and Nicholas on Instagram recently. In the post, they have tagged Jack Perry, allegedly hinting at his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

As of now, no official announcement of Perry's AEW return has been made. However, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry is set to make his NJPW in-ring debut against Shota Umino on March 6, 2024, in the first round of the New Japan Cup 2024.

The Young Bucks opened up about their relationship with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

While speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Young Bucks opened up about their relationship with Cody Rhodes and the AEW founders having lifetime bonds with each other.

“Cody (Rhodes) is the face of the WWE now, and it’s cool to see because we always knew how much of a star he was. The founders of AEW will always have a lifetime bond with each other because we all know what we did for wrestling. We talk every week and in a weird way him leaving made us grow more as friends,” Nicholas Jackson said.

Expand Tweet

Matt and Nick Jackson will face Sting and Darby Allin in The Icon's retirement match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View.

Do you think The Young Bucks will walk out as the new AEW World Tag Team Champions at Revolution 2024? Let us know in the comments section.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE