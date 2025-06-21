3 times CM Punk dropped a pipebomb in AEW 

CM Punk has cut some memorable promos in AEW, ROH, and WWE. The Best in the World is particularly known for his iconic pipebomb promo of 2011, where he tore apart John Cena and WWE.

The Voice of the Voiceless included many real-life references in his rant. Fans were stunned to see Punk breaking the fourth wall on numerous occasions during this speech.

Interestingly, CM Punk cut several promos with the same intensity during his time in AEW. While the audience was delighted to see CM Punk destroying others on the microphone, the wrestlers on the receiving end of Punk's verbal assault may not have liked these segments very much.

In this article, let's look at three times CM Punk dropped a pipebomb in AEW.

#3. CM Punk took shots at The Elite during his first Collision promo

AEW Collision debuted in June 2023. The first episode of the Saturday night show was quite special, as it featured the return of CM Punk after nine months.

The Best in the World was last seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion at All Out 2022, where he dethroned Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. Unfortunately, Punk was forced to relinquish his title due to his injuries, which kept him out of action for a long time.

It was also the first time Punk was appearing on AEW television after his infamous brawl with The Elite backstage at All Out 2022. Fans had expected the Chicago native to target The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in his first-ever Collision promo, and he did not disappoint.

During this segment, the Voice of the Voiceless stated that he was one of the few real individuals in a business full of "Counterfeit Bucks." Punk called professional wrestling a "business" of grown-up men and rejected the idea of it being a popularity contest.

CM Punk reiterated that many individuals had become uncomfortable due to him being a part of AEW. The Straight-Edge Superstar acknowledged that some fans in the crowd wanted him to apologize for his actions, referencing his past issues with The Elite.

However, Punk took those fans on target, stating that only people softer than them were the wrestlers they liked and supported. Although he did not mention any members of The Elite during this segment, CM Punk was able to cleverly send a message to The Elite during his Collision promo.

#2. CM Punk destroyed MJF on the mic on AEW Dynamite

In 2021-22, CM Punk and MJF had several iconic back-and-forths on the mic. The Salt of the Earth pushed The Straight-Edge Superstar to his limits many times during their promo battles.

In January 2022, the two stars engaged in another intense war of words on Dynamite. During this segment, The Devil stated that he would leave All Elite Wrestling to headline a WrestleMania in the future if the promotion did not give him the respect he deserved.

Responding to Maxwell's comments, CM Punk stated that MJF should immediately leave the Jacksonville-based promotion if he thought the grass was greener on the other side. Punk laid out the reality of working in WWE, stating MJF would be discarded immediately the moment he stopped being an asset to the company.

The Best in the World also took a shot at WWE hosting WrestleMania on multiple nights, basically saying that it was only the main event of Night 2 that had any prestige. CM Punk said that headlining the first night of The Show of Shows was merely a consolation prize.

The Chicago native also said that MJF would be back in AEW sooner rather than later, as WWE would release him from the company soon after his debut.

Although Punk took several shots at MJF and WWE in this promo, he might not have imagined that he would be the one going back to the Stamford-based promotion in a couple of years.

#1. CM Punk dropped a pipebomb against The Elite

In the summer of 2022, CM Punk entered a real-life backstage feud with Hangman Page. Eventually, the Straight-Edge Superstar found himself at odds with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega as well.

At All Out 2022, the veteran dethroned Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. However, the night did not end there for The Best in the World, as he went on to cut arguably the most controversial promo of his career during the press scrum after the show.

The new champion tore apart The Elite for spreading false information about him in the media. CM Punk directly called out the AEW EVPs for not handling his real-life situation with Colt Cabana.

Punk also took Hangman Page as his target, calling him unprofessional for going into business for himself on live television. Tony Khan, who was sitting right beside Punk throughout this incident, could not figure out how to react to this verbal attack on The Elite.

After the press scrum ended, Punk and The Elite got into an infamous backstage fight, which led to all the stars involved in the brawl being suspended. Many fans consider this real-life pipebomb much more lethal than the one CM Punk delivered in 2011.

