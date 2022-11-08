3 Times WWE Superstar Braun Strowman fired shots at AEW

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is known to be vocal off-screen. He doesn't hold back on his opinions and hence tends to sometimes go over the top. There have been quite a few instances when he has been blunt about something or someone without giving it a second thought.

AEW has also been prey to Strowman's bluntness. He has taken potshots at them a number of times. The star returned to WWE not long ago after being released in 2021 due to budget cuts during the pandemic. He recently took another shot at Tony Khan's promotion after his match with Omos at Crown Jewel.

Friendly rivalry between competitors is fun and keeps viewers entertained, unless overdone. It then becomes tiring and is seen as pure hatred and negativity by fans. Strowman doesn't seem to know the difference. Let's discuss three such occasions when Braun Strowman fired a shot at AEW:

#3 Braun Strowman takes a shot at 'Floppy Floppers'

Braun Strowman's first feud since returning to WWE was against The Nigerian Giant Omos. They faced each other at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Omos dominated early on in the match, but Strowman eventually turned the tables on him. He then hit Omos with a running powerslam to win the match.

After the bout, Braun Strowman took to Twitter to take a shot at the star ratings system and at the AEW roster along with it. He called wrestlers who get five stars to their matches "floppy floppers" and said that no one cares about them.

In the post, a fan commented that the match between Omos and Strowman was a "Better match than anything Kenny Omega and AEW have ever done." Braun replied, saying: "You get it."

#2 Calls out Tony Khan for using daddy's money

Braun Strowman started CYN after being released from WWE

The WWE Superstar has never shied away from calling out Tony Khan and his body of work in All Elite Wrestling. After being released by WWE in 2020, fans clamored for Braun Strowman to sign with Tony Khan and join AEW. Braun, however, decided to work on establishing a new promotion called Control Your Narrative (CYN).

A couple of months back, an Instagram user posted a botch compilation video featuring AEW's Zack Clayton and Serpentico. Strowman reacted to the video and fired shots at Tony Khan for using daddy's money. He claimed that his promotion CYN will stay around longer than AEW.

"CYN will be around longer than this trash. And our backing is worth 100's of dollars cause it's our money. Not blowing through daddy's hard earned [that's super questionable on the hard work but what ever do it know] #Botchfest #MarkFest #KilledTheBusiness," Scherr responded.

#1 Calls watching AEW Dynamite a punishment

Earlier this year, Tony Khan created a stir on social media by asserting that the majority of the anti-AEW online community is not genuine. Mr. Khan claimed, via an "independent study," that these troll accounts and bots are paid by an anonymous party.

Khan's statement became the talk of the town, as many fans and wrestlers made fun of it. Braun Strowman was one of them, as he referred to Tony Khan as "a mark." A fan then posted a photo of Strowman getting bald, to which Braun replied that today's kids will eventually end up with the same hairdo.

Another fan replied that if his kid were to do that, he'd punish him by making him watch three hours of RAW. Strowman quickly fired back, saying that watching RAW isn't as bad a punishment as Dynamite is.

