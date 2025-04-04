3 title changes Tony Khan must book at AEW Dynasty 2025

Tony Khan has steadily been building excitement for AEW's upcoming pay-per-view Dynasty 2025. Many fans looking forward to seeing what the promotion has in store for them.

However, to make a pay-per-view special sometimes important title changes need to take place. So, if Tony Khan needs to make the show memorable he needs to make a few title changes, and we think the following title changes might occur at Dynasty:

#3. Swerve Strickland should dethrone Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion

Many fans have been complaining about Jon Moxley's reign of terror as the AEW World Champion alongside his Death Riders. While they were rooting for Cope to dethrone him before as well, it wasn't the right choice, but it's a different story now. This time Swerve Strickland is gunning for the title.

The Realest is slowly becoming the Ace of AEW in the eyes of the fans and is ready to wage his war against The One True King. Even though we're not sure if Tony Khan will pull the trigger and make Strickland a two-time AEW World Champion, his character development in the storyline alone is reason enough to have him be on top once again.

#2. Adam Cole should win the TNT Championship

Daniel Garcia has done a good job as the TNT Champion. While he has been putting on fantastic matches, his run has gotten a bit stale. It's time to change things up and hand the title to someone in AEW who's not only reliable in the ring but can also take the TNT Championship to a different level.

This is where Adam Cole comes in. Daniel Garcia has asked Cole to meet him in the ring at Dynasty 2025 without any interferences or time limits. Their rematch is going to be outstanding, with both stars looking to fire off on all cylinders. However, the Undisputed Kingdom Leader should be the one to come out on top in the end.

#1. Chris Jericho should lose the ROH World Championship

Chris Jericho is certainly having fun being the ROH World Champion and putting his opponents to shame. However, all of the fun needs to finally come to an end, with Bandido finally getting redemption for himself and his allies as he puts The Learning Tree Leader down for the three counts.

While Jericho will be looking forward to permanently embarrassing Bandido by taking his mask off for good, we're sure that won't be the right result. We've seen the ROH World Champion go after a Luchador's mask before in his feud against Rey Mysterio in WWE in 2009. However, he was outsmarted by the masked legend in the end, and that's what Bandido needs to do as well.

