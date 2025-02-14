3 Tony Khan mistakes that might have convinced Miro to leave AEW

AEW has seen quite a few stars exiting the promotion as of late, such as Penta, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks. Miro has also joined the list of major stars leaving Tony Khan's promotion, and it seemed a long time coming.

The Redeemer had reportedly sent a request in for his release last year, and it was only a matter of time until he left. It's unfortunate that Miro has left All Elite Wrestling, but some major mistakes were being made with his character that were too big to ignore. We're here to point out a few of them.

#3. Not being given enough TV time

Miro can be considered a mishandled star during his run in All Elite Wrestling. That's not to say his entire run was bad. We saw him handed his time in the spotlight, but it was a rare occasion, that made it apparent to everyone that he wouldn't become a megastar.

It seemed that The Redeemer character had fallen out of favor as Tony Khan shifted his focus to other stars. We saw Miro appear and disappear from the promotion without much explanation, and during his final run, he only appeared a handful of times during the promotion. This mistake might've been the primary reason why Miro chose to leave AEW.

#2. Being split from Lana/CJ Perry

We saw CJ Perry (fka Lana) make her way into AEW and pushed into a storyline with Miro. However, even though many had expected the former couple to be paired with each other, that wasn't the case.

Perry was instead being paired with Andrade El Idolo, and Miro would have to fight to earn her back. A storyline would then follow that would end with the former TNT Champion battling Andrade at AEW Worlds End 2023.

A report has emerged from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both Miro and CJ Perry had expected to be paired together in AEW and then pushed as a top act within the company. Unfortunately, that did not come to pass since the 'Best Man' would not appear in All Elite Wrestling again.

#1. Not challenging for the AEW World Championship

Miro's run in All Elite Wrestling was strange, to say the least, as he would be positioned as a monster and showcase his talents when he did appear in the company. Particularly, his early run in the company was quite strong as he would go on to become the TNT Champion, which lasted a total of 140 days.

The former WWE star would demolish Darby Allin to win the title and look like a monster with the title. However, once he lost the title, Tony Khan should have positioned him to move up in the main event scene. The Redeemer never once challenging for the AEW World Championship is quite a huge blunder on Khan's part.

