3 Top AEW stars who can easily beat CM Punk

WWE Superstar CM Punk has been a controversial and polarizing star in the pro wrestling business. He was taking over the headlines when he was All Elite, and the veteran is currently making rounds on social media during his WWE run. His run in the Jacksonville-based promotion ended when he attacked Jack Perry backstage at All In 2023. Months later, he made a blockbuster return to WWE.

The Best in the World's feuds with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins were highly praised by the fans. However, as everyone knows, controversies follow Punk everywhere he goes. He is set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championships. The only issue is that the match will be taking place at Night of Champions, Saudi Arabia. Fans have been deeming Punk a 'hypocrite'.

In 2019, The Voice of the Voiceless took a shot at former WWE Champion Miz for performing in Saudi Arabia. Contradicting his ethics, he will be going to the country. Adding insult to injury, footage has been circulating on social media, where Punk refused to take a picture with a young fan. Fans have been blowing the situation out of proportion and saying that he pushed the individual.

Amidst all these controversies, fans have also been bringing up his old AEW issues. On that note, let's take a look at some of the names that could defeat CM Punk if he were still a part of AEW.

#3. Will Ospreay

The Aerial Assassin has been proven to be a great babyface for the locker room in the past couple of years. He is currently taking on AEW's dark cloud The Death Riders. If CM Punk continued his heel run, the former International Champion and The Second City Saint would have eventually collided in the Tony Khan-led company.

While the former AEW World Champion would have been a great opponent for Will Ospreay, he would not have been able to keep up with the agility of the latter.

#2. Kenny Omega

The Best Bout Machine is known to put on top-notch matches with a number of stars. While CM Punk was All Elite, many waited for the two former AEW World Champions to collide in the squared circle. It was a dream match that could have happened. Unfortunately, things took a dark turn at All In, and The Voice of the Voiceless had to take an abrupt exit from the company.

The dream match never happened. However, some still debate who would have stood tall if they ever squared off. It is hard to believe that CM Punk would ever kick out from a One Winged Angle.

#1. Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk III

The Puryevor of Violence and The Best in the World have collided two times in AEW. Both their encounters were special. In their first match-up, Moxley emerged victorious, and in their second one, Punk won the contest. The two stars would have wrestled a third match by now, but The Second City Saint is currently a part of the Global Wrestling Juggernaut.

Jon Moxley's current character makes him invincible, mostly because of The Death Riders. Their third match would have definitely been won by the current AEW World Champion.

It will be interesting to see which stars CM Punk will face if he ever returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

