"Sold his soul" - Fans can't believe what CM Punk just said about Saudi Arabia; call him a hypocrite

CM Punk's recent comments about Saudi Arabia have caused quite a commotion among WWE fans on social media. Most of them believe Punk is a hypocrite, judging by what he used to say about the country back in 2019-20.

Ad

Back when Punk was a mainstay on WWE Backstage on FOX, he once lashed out at The Miz on X (formerly Twitter). Punk called The A-Lister a "fu*king dork," and told him to go suck a "blood money covered di*k in Saudi Arabia."

Before CM Punk came back to WWE, he once paid a backstage visit during a show and ended up apologizing to The Miz for his words. The two stars have been good friends since then.

Ad

Trending

Now, Punk is being advertised for this year's Night of Champions Premium Live Event, hinting that he could be a part of the Saudi Arabia event. Meanwhile, Punk responded to a fan during an IG live session and said the following:

"I’ve never been to Saudi, I don’t hate coming to Saudi," said Punk.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As expected, fans weren't happy at all with his comments:

Fans weren't happy with his comments (Credit: Fan reactions on X)

CM Punk's current WWE run has been quite an impressive one so far

Punk will have completed two years in his current WWE run later this year. He has done incredibly well for himself during his current run. Punk had a classic feud with Drew McIntyre that he ended up winning when he put down The Scottish Warrior inside Hell in a Cell.

Ad

Ad

Punk also finally realized his dream of headlining WrestleMania. On Night One of WrestleMania 41, Punk took on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match, with the contest closing out the show.

Punk was an emotional mess following the match, knowing that he had finally done what he had been wanting to do for ages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More