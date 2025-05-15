  • home icon
"Sold his soul" - Fans can't believe what CM Punk just said about Saudi Arabia; call him a hypocrite

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 15, 2025 06:18 GMT
Punk is being called a hypocrite (Images via WWE's YouTube)

CM Punk's recent comments about Saudi Arabia have caused quite a commotion among WWE fans on social media. Most of them believe Punk is a hypocrite, judging by what he used to say about the country back in 2019-20.

Back when Punk was a mainstay on WWE Backstage on FOX, he once lashed out at The Miz on X (formerly Twitter). Punk called The A-Lister a "fu*king dork," and told him to go suck a "blood money covered di*k in Saudi Arabia."

Before CM Punk came back to WWE, he once paid a backstage visit during a show and ended up apologizing to The Miz for his words. The two stars have been good friends since then.

Now, Punk is being advertised for this year's Night of Champions Premium Live Event, hinting that he could be a part of the Saudi Arabia event. Meanwhile, Punk responded to a fan during an IG live session and said the following:

"I’ve never been to Saudi, I don’t hate coming to Saudi," said Punk.
As expected, fans weren't happy at all with his comments:

Fans weren&#039;t happy with his comments (Credit: Fan reactions on X)
Fans weren't happy with his comments (Credit: Fan reactions on X)

CM Punk's current WWE run has been quite an impressive one so far

Punk will have completed two years in his current WWE run later this year. He has done incredibly well for himself during his current run. Punk had a classic feud with Drew McIntyre that he ended up winning when he put down The Scottish Warrior inside Hell in a Cell.

Punk also finally realized his dream of headlining WrestleMania. On Night One of WrestleMania 41, Punk took on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match, with the contest closing out the show.

Punk was an emotional mess following the match, knowing that he had finally done what he had been wanting to do for ages.

