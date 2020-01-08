CM Punk blasts WWE and The Miz in profanity-filled tweet

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

The Miz and CM Punk

On tonight's edition of WWE Backstage, WWE Superstar The Miz cut a quick promo while the show was about to end, and took a shot at the show's analyst and special contributor CM Punk in the process.

"Oh yeah, we are now done with WWE Backstage. They're taking the microphones off of me, it was great, it was amazing. I feel like this was the best WWE Backstage ever. Name one that was better. Sorry, sorry I didn't change the culture, my bad, my bad."

This was a jibe at the statement that Punk made when he made his shocking first appearance on the show last year. The promo didn't sit well with Punk, and the former WWE Superstar decided to let The Miz know what he thinks of The A-lister. Punk posted a profanity-filled tweet targeting The Miz, while also taking a major shot at WWE's association with Saudi Arabia. The tweet contains extremely foul language, and can be checked out on this link. Below is the screengrab of Punk's response:

Punk's response to The Miz

Punk's response has taken the WWE Universe by storm. Many are speculating that seeing Punk in a WWE ring ever again will remain a pipe dream, now that he has taken his criticism of WWE to a whole new level. It would be interesting to know what the higher-ups and backstage authorities in WWE have to say in response to Punk's tweet.

Also read: Paige reacts to Brock Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble match