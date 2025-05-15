  • home icon
CM Punk discloses how he really feels about Saudi Arabia after being advertised for WWE Night of Champions

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 15, 2025 04:19 GMT
CM Punk has commented on whether or not he hates going to Saudi Arabia. He was responding to a fan's comment on social media.

The Second City Saint has been advertised for this year's Night of Champions Premium Live Event, as he was featured in the promotional video. He has never competed in a Saudi show, and if he does appear at the upcoming event, it'll be his first.

CM Punk recently went live on Instagram while he was working out. Fans were asking him questions, and he read a comment asking whether he hated going to Saudi Arabia. The former WWE Champion responded by saying:

“I’ve never been to Saudi, I don’t hate coming to Saudi," said Punk.
Dominik Mysterio said he f***ing hates CM Punk

Dirty Dom still does not like The Voice of the Voiceless. His entire family was involved in a storyline with the latter a long time ago when he was still young, as his dad Rey Mysterio was feuding with the multi-time world champion.

In an interview on The Wrestling Classic, Dominik Mysterio spoke about how much he hates Punk.

"I think we both mutually hate each other equally because I f***ing hate CM Punk. I don't know what it is about that guy because he looks like Eddie Munster, and I just want to kick him in the f***ing face, or the fact that, like, 'Oh, he finally did it.' He finally got his WrestleMania main event, like, good for you, old man. 60 years old, and it took you 45 years to accomplish your one goal, like, god***n, dude. It's about time," Dominik said.
When Punk returned to WWE, his first two matches back were against Dominik. The two stars faced each other at house shows, and the veteran won both matches.

