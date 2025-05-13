"I f***ing hate CM Punk" - Major WWE name goes off

WWE entered a new season after WrestleMania 41, and one name still has some issues with CM Punk. The name in question is the current Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio. He recently went off on The Second City Saint.

Dominik Mysterio and CM Punk go way back, as The Straight Edge Star seemingly scarred "Dirty" Dom for life when Punk gatecrashed a segment and confronted the Mysterio family on SmackDown. Since then, Dominik has taken multiple shots at the former world champion and hasn't forgiven him.

In an interview on The Wrestling Classic, the host asked "Dirty" Dom, a major name from Monday Night RAW, about his history and ongoing beef with CM Punk. The current Intercontinental Champion went off on The Second City Saint and mocked his story of main eventing WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

"I think we both mutually hate each other equally because I f***ing hate CM Punk. I don't know what it is about that guy because he looks like Eddie Munster, and I just want to kick him in the f***ing face, or the fact that, like, 'Oh, he finally did it.' He finally got his WrestleMania main event, like, good for you, old man. 60 years old, and it took you 45 years to accomplish your one goal, like, god***n, dude. It's about time," Dominik said. (From 18:52 to 19:22)

CM Punk will compete at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

While the beef between CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio might be never-ending, the two did have a one-on-one match when The Second City Saint returned to the promotion for the first time in nearly a decade. It was at a live event at Madison Square Garden, and the two will surely have a televised match in the future.

CM Punk is busy on Monday Night RAW feuding with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. However, it looks like Punk has a new tag team partner to go up against the villainous duo, as WWE announced a tag team match for Saturday Night's Main Event.

After the latest edition of WWE RAW, Sami Zayn and CM Punk will team up to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida. The card also features Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship.

