3 Top MJF promos in AEW that rival John Cena's verbal barrage on WWE RAW

Since 2019, AEW has been a top wrestling promotion and direct rival to WWE. However, the global juggernaut has shocked the world by doing something that was never expected: turning John Cena heel. The game-changing moment happened at the 2025 Elimination Chamber event.

The Cenation Leader returned to WWE for the first time since that night on the March 17, edition of RAW in Belgium. He vented out years of frustration building up against the fans, according to Cena, who had been abusive towards him and treated him like a puppet.

John Cena launched a verbal barrage on the entire WWE Universe and claimed that he was "breaking up" with them. Cena's harsh words were reminiscent of AEW's own verbal destroyer, MJF, who is known to bury the fans and his opponents with his words.

The Salt of the Earth, being a top heel in AEW, has been involved in some of the most memorable verbal rants of all time and against top legends of the business. Here, we look at three of MJF's iconic verbal rants after John Cena's harsh words.

3. MJF and Jeff Jarrett make it extremely personal

MJF's latest verbal rant saw him go face to face with a legendary name in the business, Jeff Jarrett. He was embroiled in a heated rivalry with Double J, who began his last run in professional wrestling. MJF offered to join forces, but he turned it down, igniting their rivalry.

On the January 15 edition of AEW Dynamite, the duo was involved in one of the most heated exchanges in the company's history. They made it extremely personal, taking shots at each other by bringing up anecdotes from their personal and professional life. The segment ended with both men having to be separated by backstage personnel.

2. Verbal Battle between CM Punk and MJF

In the lead-up to their showdown in 2021, MJF and CM Punk met each other inside the ring on Dynamite. The world had been waiting for that moment and the time had come for two of the best talkers in the business to take shots at each other.

From Punk claiming MJF to be his fanboy to the former AEW World Champion claiming that CM Punk was a washed-up old guy, they did not hold back at all. Following one of the most intense verbal battles in recent memory, it seemed that the duo was ready to lock horns. But MJF swiftly came out of the ring and chose to wait until their scheduled match.

1. MJF asking AEW CEO Tony Khan to fire him

MJF's contract was coming up at the start of 2024, which he had teased as the 'Bidding War' between AEW and WWE. However, before the end of his deal, MJF came on an episode of Dynamite to vent out his frustration.

He launched a verbal barrage, citing his issues with the company. Moreover, MJF even went on to call out his boss, Tony Khan, taking shots at him and even shouting at him to fire him from the company. While MJF did sign a new contract afterward to stay with AEW, the promo became iconic in its own right.

