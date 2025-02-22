3 top opponents for Toni Storm at AEW Revolution 2025

AEW presented its first-ever live event in the land down under, Grand Slam Australia. The marquee main event bout was contested between Mariah May and 'Timeless' Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, with the two rivals putting up a spectacular in-ring bout.

In the end, Toni, with an exceptional performance and support of her home country audience behind her, pulled up a surprise victory over Mariah May and defeated her for the title. In doing so, Storm became the first-ever four-time AEW Women's World Champion.

On the following edition of Dynamite, Storm claimed that Mariah's chapter was over, and she was open to welcoming all challengers. While no match has been announced yet, it is expected that Toni Storm's first title defense might be at the company's next major pay-per-view, Revolution.

The show is set to take place on March 9, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. If the match were to happen, here are the top three opponents for Timeless Toni Storm at the event.

#3. Julia Hart

Julia Hart has recently made a huge shift in her personality in AEW. Not only that, she, alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews, has formed a new alliance, 'Hounds of Hell,' after the departure of their former leader from the company, Malakai Black. Hart could be the first one in the new faction to bring home gold at the expense of Toni Storm.

After all, Julia Hart is a former TBS Champion and knows what it takes to win high-stakes matches. So, she can be a credible and fresh opponent to challenge Toni Storm for her championship at Revolution.

#2. Britt Baker

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, has been a cornerstone in AEW since the very beginning of 2019. The Doctor has not been seen on television since November 2024, with multiple reports emerging regarding her alleged tensions with the company and backstage issues.

Should Baker and Tony Khan find a middle ground and resolve those issues, AEW Revolution could be the perfect match for her return. Britt Baker's comeback would be a huge challenge for Toni Storm as she would also look to become a four-time Women's World Champion, much like Storm did at Grand Slam Australia.

#1. Saraya

The former two-time WWE Divas Champion, Saraya too has been off AEW television for a while. She is enjoying her time-off granted by the President and CEO of AEW Tony Khan and has been spotted making multiple outside appearances while keeping her fans updated on social media.

With Saraya resetting her mindset and focus with her extended leave, the time might have come for the return of the former WWE Anti-Diva. To make a big impact on her return, she could be revealed as Timeless Toni Storm's opponent. A match between the former Social Outcast members for the AEW Women's World Title would be a blockbuster for the Revolution pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see how Toni Storm's latest reign with the title progresses and who steps up to the champion first.

