3 Top stars who can dethrone Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title

AEW is coming off one of its most successful editions of Grand Slam. With the event, the company made its debut in The Land Down Under. The show took place last at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia, on February 15, 2025.

One of the biggest highlights of the event was the heated rivalry between 'Timeless' Toni Storm and her former protege Mariah May, which culminated in a huge match. The bout was contested for the AEW Women's World Championship, which May won from Storm at All In 2024.

After returning to the company following her loss and reverting to her 'Timeless' gimmick, Toni Storm brought the fight to Mariah May in her home country of Australia. She walked out of the event as the new champion, winning it for a record fourth time in her career.

With the Timeless era back in the business, a new competitor could soon step up, aiming to dethrone the champion. Here are three top stars who could defeat Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title:

#3 Saraya

Saraya is a trailblazer in the wrestling business. She came to AEW to restart her in-ring career following an untimely retirement in 2018. When Saraya won her first AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023, the match also involved Toni Storm.

The former WWE Divas Champion could return from her requested time off and throw her name in the hat to be Toni Storm's challenger for the title. Much like she did at All In, Saraya could again win the championship in a match against Toni Storm.

#2 Britt Baker

Britt Baker will always be viewed as an original AEW female star who achieved immense success. However, the former AEW Women's World Champion has been absent from television programming since November, with reports hinting that she might not return due to her alleged backstage reputation and issues with the locker room.

If Tony Khan and Britt Baker cross that bridge and work things out, The DMD could make her comeback to go for her fourth AEW Women's World Title win. This could set up a huge blockbuster showdown between Storm and Baker.

#1 Mercedes Mone

Much like Timeless Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone is also at the top of the AEW women's division. She retained her TBS Championship at Grand Slam: Australia, beating the home country favorite, Harley Cameron. She has had a remarkable reign as champion.

Tony Khan could throw a major curveball by booking a Champion vs. Champion: Winner Take All match between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm. This could allow The CEO to dethrone Storm and add another important title to her collection. Mone could then become the one true face of the women's division.

