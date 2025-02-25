3 Twists that can happen in Jon Moxley vs. Cope at Revolution 2025

Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland are finally headed for a collision as they take each other on at AEW Revolution 2025. Both stars have been embroiled in an intense feud since Worlds End 2024 and are now slated to meet in a singles match for the AEW World Championship on March 9.

However, there's more than the World Title at stake as both stars will look to end their rivalry once and for all. But what if there's a twist waiting for them both right around the corner? We're here to point out a few twists that could happen in Mox vs. Cope at Revolution 2025.

#3. Christian Cage cashes in his contract

It seemed for a moment that Christian Cage was turning his full attention to Jon Moxley and his World Championship. The Patriarchy leader holds a contract that guarantees a World Title match anytime. The former WWE star has been looming over Moxley like a Vulture for the past few months.

However, since the return of Samoa Joe to All Elite Wrestling and the formation of 'the Opps,' Cage has been quite busy dealing with them. But all of that can change as he could rush to the ring once the Revolution main event match is over and pick up the pieces of the victor following their grueling battle.

He could have Killswitch and Nick Wayne stand on guard while he emerges as the AEW World Champion at the end of the show.

#2. Darby Allin makes his AEW return

Jon Moxley has run havoc in All Elite Wrestling ever since he formed the Death Riders and has taken out many stars. One of them was Darby Allin.

The group took out The Daredevil on the final episode of Rampage to set an example for the roster and has been off TV ever since. Perhaps Allin could be waiting for the best moment to strike and take revenge.

Darby could make a shock return at the pay-per-view and help level the odds against The Death Riders if they look to interfere, leading to Cope defeating Jon Moxley.

#1. A Death Riders member turns on Jon Moxley

Death Riders' have been rampaging through the battlefield of stars like a war fleet and have been taking out anyone coming their way. However, the group has recently run into the problem of making too many enemies, and it cost them one member in PAC, as Cope nailed him with two con-chair-to during last week's episode of Collision.

All of the Death Riders were pushed to the crowd as they watched Cope assault their member and didn't intervene. This could, in turn, come back to haunt them, as PAC might hold a grudge and return only to betray his leader, Jon Moxley, and the rest of the group.

