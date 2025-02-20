3 underutilized AEW stars who might have fared much better in WWE

AEW seems to have quite a few stars leaving the promotion and turning to its competition WWE recently. It seems like the talent is realizing that they now have quite a few options to grow and make more of themselves if they're being underutilized.

While everyone on the roster can't be used on TV, it feels like a few AEW stars in particular have been underused in the promotion. Whether it's them not being given enough time or proper creative direction, these few names could have perhaps fared much better in WWE.

#3. Saraya would be a bigger deal in the WWE

Saraya (fka Paige) will certainly go down as one of the most influential female stars of her generation, as she moved the needle with her amazing work in WWE. Her fantastic performances would prove to be groundbreaking and lay down the foundation for the four horsewomen to improve upon.

However, once The Anti-Diva was sidelined after a near career-ending injury, it seemed that her professional wrestling career was done and dusted. But the former NXT Women's Champion would prove everyone wrong as she returned to a huge ovation in All Elite Wrestling. The fans were excited to see her reach new heights in the company, and she would even win the AEW Women's World Champion at one point.

However, Saraya's reign was largely uneventful, and she would start losing her footing in the company. Couple that with the fact that she would appear and disappear from TV a lot, it looked as if All Elite Wrestling couldn't capitalize on the star's momentum.

Some fans believe that if the former Paige had returned to WWE instead, she could've had another groundbreaking run. The gate for a potential run in the Triple H-led company is not closed yet, as Saraya has noted recently that her contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire soon.

#2 Wardlow is perhaps the most underrated star in AEW

Fans will always be upset with Tony Khan and the company for Wardlow's mishandling and not booking him as their next main-event-level talent. At one point, Mr. Mayhem was considered the new charismatic monster that could push boundaries for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, his recent run with the promotion has been quite lackluster, to say the least. Wardlow looked more like a background character as a member of Adam Cole's faction in 2024 and far from the center point of attention. Rumors had started coming out some time ago that WWE was interested in him, and we certainly think that they could've made the best of Wardlow as well.

#1. Danhausen is one of the most entertaining stars in the industry today

Danhausen's appeal was generated from his antics in AEW as he started to gain a cult-like following. The Very Evil Very Nice star was once given the time to shine but never pushed as a huge act, even at the peak of his popularity.

Now, it looks as if Tony Khan has no plans for Danhausen at all, as we don't see him pop out on TV at all anymore. It's a huge shame since he seems to always bring out a fun time whenever he's around, and sometimes professional wrestling doesn't need to be all serious.

Although WWE is no stranger to mishandling comedy acts, their treatment of R-Truth as their recurring comic character could attest to the fact that something similar could happen for Danhausen as well.

