3 Unexplored AEW feuds with the potential to be generational

AEW currently is in top form with several intriguing storylines and major feuds heading into Revolution 2025. Tony Khan's promotion has numerous huge stars who know how to put on a show for fans through their storytelling.

Many of these talents also have some kind of history with each other, and they have tapped into their past for angles during a feud. However, there are still several feuds that Tony Khan hasn't explored. Some of them have the potential to generate huge interest among fans.

So, we're here to talk about three unexplored AEW feuds that have the potential to be generational:

#3. Cope vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) is currently on a mission to end the tyrannical reign of Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion.

If that mission is successful, we will see a new world champion being crowned at AEW Revolution 2025, and that would paint a huge target on Cope's back.

Now if we've learned anything, it's that the Devil is never far away when you're at the top, and the Devil here is none other than MJF. The Wolf of Wrestling always brings out the best in his rivals, and we certainly know that The Rated-R Superstar can stoop to any level if the situation demands it.

Given that they are both amazing on the microphone, they could cut intense promos on each other to escalate the feud. The Salt of The Earth could later target the former WWE star's past neck injury issues to take out the veteran permanently.

#2. Kenny Omega vs. Adam Cole

Kenny Omega has always produced magic inside the squared circle during his time in All Elite Wrestling. The Cleaner is set to take on his past rival Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution.

Speaking of his past rivals, Omega certainly has a shared past with one star with whom he has yet to fully cross paths in Tony Khan's company. That star is Adam Cole, who once made way for The Best Bout Machine in The Bullet Club. We never got to see them feud, as Cole later joined WWE, but now's the chance for AEW to visit their past.

We thought that the Undisputed Kingdom leader would make a statement on his AEW debut and Superkick Omega at All Out 2021, but instead, he did the opposite. However, times have since changed, and we're sure that the two stars are destined to cross paths once again in the company.

#1. Christian Cage vs. ''Hangman'' Adam Page

Hangman Adam Page has dived deep into his darkest layers and has decimated everyone who has stood in his way in the Jacksonville-based company. Christian Cage is one of the most remorseless and conniving heels on the entire roster.

If the two were to ever meet in a promo segment, all it would take was for Cage to bring up Page's past, and it could ignite a fire of hate inside The Cowboy that might never be extinguished. We're sure that Hangman would tear down the entire force of The Patriarch to get to him and shut him up for good.

But it wouldn't be easy at all for him, as we could see Cage taunt the former AEW World Champion week after week to increase his anger.

