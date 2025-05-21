3 ways AEW could reunite Cope and Christian Cage ahead of All Out 2025 in Canada

FTR viciously turned on their longtime ally, Cope, at AEW Dynasty 2025. After failing to capture the AEW World Trios Titles, the duo unleashed their fury on The Ultimate Opportunist, putting a shocking end to the Rated-FTR alliance.

The former TNT Champion has remained on the sidelines following this brutal beatdown by FTR. While he may be yearning to punish Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, the WWE legend will require an ally by his side to tackle one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Tony Khan could bring back the iconic tag team of Cope and Christian Cage in the coming months. The Rated-R Superstar has been vocal about his desire to work alongside his former best friend on numerous occasions, but the latter has shown repulsion to the idea. With Cope set to go to war with FTR, The Patriarch might finally decide to rejoin his longtime tag team partner soon.

In this article, let's look at three ways Cope and Christian Cage could reunite before All Out 2025 in Canada.

#3. The Patriarchy turns on Christian Cage, Cope makes the save

Christian Cage may not agree to reunite with Cope till he continues to be the leader of The Patriarchy. However, Captain Charisma might finally see the light if the faction betrays him in the coming weeks.

Nick Wayne has been showing signs of dissatisfaction towards Christian Cage over the past few weeks. The Prodigy was disappointed with Cage's unsuccessful effort at winning the AEW World Title at Revolution 2025.

Since then, Wayne has taken numerous shots at The Fatherly Figure for his inability to come up with a great plan. If the reigning ROH World Television Champion manages to get other members of the stable on his side, things might turn ugly for Christian.

In a shocking turn of events, The Patriarchy could kick out Captain Charisma as their leader. The duo of Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, and Kip Sabian could beat down Christian Cage, punishing him for holding back the group with his tactics.

To make things interesting, Cope could make his return to AEW during this segment. The Rated-R Superstar could rescue his former best friend from the members of his faction, making Cage realize who his only real ally in the business is.

While the two stars may not join forces instantly, Cope and Christian Cage could finally reunite a few weeks later. Once they get back on the same page, the legendary duo could finally shift their attention towards a bigger threat, FTR.

#2. Mutual disdain for FTR could bring The Ultimate Opportunist and Captain Charisma together

After brutalizing Cope at Dynasty 2025, FTR blamed The Master Manipulator for distracting them from their goals for his own personal gains. Since then, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have targeted stars like Nigel McGuiness, Tony Schiavone, and The Rock 'n' Roll Express, making it clear that they don't want veterans to take away their spotlight.

Christian Cage could be the next target of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. The former TNT Champion has been consistently given opportunities to shine in the past three years, despite being past his younger days. FTR would not want Cage to get any more spotlight, prompting them to go after the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

If The Patriarchy part ways with The Fatherly Figure soon, he will be left to deal with FTR on his own. With Harwood and Wheeler being in their most ruthless form, things might not go well for a lonely Christian Cage.

FTR could brutally assault the 51-year-old star, leaving him in a similar position as The Master Manipulator at Dynasty 2025. The incident would cause Cage to develop resentment towards the decorated duo, leading him to reunite with The Rated-R Superstar.

#1. Christian Cage turns babyface after losing to Nick Wayne at All In, joins Cope later in the night

Fans have been waiting for Cope and Christian Cage to bring back their glory days as a tag team for a long time. Whenever the two stars get back on the same page, it will likely end up being one of the biggest moments in AEW history.

At All In 2025, Christian Cage could conclude his story with The Patriarchy by battling Nick Wayne in a singles bout. In a surprising turn of events, the former TNT Champion could lose this contest, permanently ending his association with the heel group.

The stunning defeat would cause Christian Cage to rethink his actions, making him remember all the terrible deeds he committed as a heel. It could pave the way for Cage to return to his babyface roots.

Tony Khan could have Cope make his return to AEW at All In Texas. The Ultimate Opportunist could show up at the Texas pay-per-view to attack FTR, who left him lifeless in the ring a few weeks ago.

However, the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler could somehow manage to stop Cope in his tracks. As they prepare to destroy the WWE legend, Christian Cage could come out to a roaring ovation from the crowd.

The former TNT Champion could arrive on the scene with a steel chair, prompting FTR to retreat immediately. Captain Charisma could then proceed to hug Cope in the middle of the ring, making their much-awaited reunion official.

The duo could eventually go on to battle FTR at All Out 2025, which is scheduled to take place in Canada this year.

