3 Ways Christian Cage can make his AEW return

At AEW All In, Christian Cage teamed up with Nick Wayne to compete for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. The duo faced The Hurt Syndicate and JetSpeed in an intense three-way match, where the reigning champions walked out with the win.After the match, FTR entered the ring to confront The Patriarchy. As Christian Cage tried to leave the ring, he was attacked by Nick Wayne, who finally turned heel on The Fatherly Figure after months of teasing.As Wayne prepared to destroy Captain Charisma with a Steel Chair, Cope made his shocking return to All Elite Wrestling. The Rated-R Superstar single-handedly took out The Patriarchy and FTR before telling Christian Cage to &quot;Go Find Himself&quot;.The former TNT Champion hasn't appeared in AEW since this incident. With rumors of a potential reunion with Cope, it would be intriguing to see what Christian Cage has in store for the fans next.In this article, we'll explore three ways Christian Cage could make his return to AEW.#3. Christian Cage could cost FTR the win in the ongoing Tag Team TournamentTony Khan recently announced the AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator tournament, where eight teams will compete for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles at Forbidden Door 2025. FTR has already advanced to the semifinals after defeating JetSpeed.It would not be surprising if Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler also make it to the final round of the competition. However, a returning Christian Cage could spoil the party for the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.As revealed by Stokely Hathaway, Cope is not allowed to attack Wheeler and Harwood according to AEW management's orders. The Ultimate Opportunist can also not interfere in any of the duo's matches.Since Cope is barred from attacking them, FTR might feel confident about their chances in the current tournament. However, Christian Cage could bring some bad news for FTR in the finals.The Fatherly Figure could attack the duo behind the referee's back, giving FTR's opponents to take advantage of the situation. It could be a great way for Cage to get revenge on the duo who seemingly convinced Nick Wayne to betray Christian. Meanwhile, Cage might try to earn Cope's trust by taking out his enemies.#2. The former AEW TNT Champion could save Cope from The Patriarchy and FTROn the latest episode of Dynamite, Cope hired The Hurt Syndicate to beat down FTR on his behalf. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler might return the favor to The Ultimate Opportunist by acquiring the services of The Patriarchy.The two teams could combine to assault The Master Manipulator in the coming episodes of Dynamite. Nick Wayne has a long history with Cope, and he wouldn't miss the chance to take down the former WWE Champion.In a surprising twist, Christian Cage might return during this segment. The Fatherly Figure could establish himself as a babyface by single-handedly taking out all the heels on his own.After forcing FTR and Patriarchy to retreat, Captain Charisma could help Cope get to his feet. It could be a way for Cage to thank his former ally for saving him at All In.While they might not reunite immediately, the segment could lay the groundwork for their eventual return as a tag team.#1. Christian Cage could cost Nick Wayne the ROH World TV ChampionshipNick Wayne and Christian Cage had been allies since WrestleDream 2023. That partnership has come to an end following The Prodigy's shocking betrayal at All In: Texas.After Cage failed to capture the AEW World Title at Revolution 2025, Nick Wayne lost his trust in his leader. After months of teasing, the young star finally pulled the trigger on ejecting The Fatherly Figure from The Patriarchy.Christian Cage could be yearning to settle scores with The Prodigy. The 51-year-old star might appear during Nick Wayne's next ROH World TV Title defense to avenge his mentee.The former TNT Champion could deal a huge blow to Wayne by costing him the ROH World TV Championship. The Prodigy would be infuriated with Cage's interference, leading to a match between the two later in the future.After concluding his feud with his former ally, Cage could proceed to reunite with Cope.