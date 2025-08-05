3 Ways Karrion Kross and Scarlett could debut in AEW if they leave WWE

WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett could be on their way out of the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Their second run in the company started in 2022. Initially, he was put in big feuds against stars like Drew McIntyre and even teased a rivalry with Roman Reigns. However, as time went by, he was less featured on TV. Despite featuring mostly in backstage segments on the main roster last year, the audience vouched for Karrion Kross' push. 2025 has been a good year for him. His rivalry with Sami Zayn gave him the push he needed. The duo wrestled in two premium live events, Night of Champions and SummerSlam. Before that, his last singles match was against Drew McIntyre at the 2022 Crown Jewel.While things were looking good for the husband and wife, it seems like WWE won't be renewing Karrion and Scarlett's contract. According to a recent report, the couple's agreements are set to expire this week. Unless a new contract is offered, they will be free agents in the next few weeks.AEW has a good chance of signing the popular star and capitalizing on his fan following. Here are some of the ways that the couple can debut in AEW.#3. Karrion Kross goes for the top prizeThe Tallman waited many years to get opportunities. However, after he arrives in AEW, he should be put on TV against the top stars. Kazuchika Okada and Swerve Strickland will be wrestling at the Forbidden Door for the Unified Championship. Karrion Kross could debut after the bout and challenge the winner.Confronting the AEW Unified Champion in the future could immediately make him a huge deal. Tony Khan could even shock the world if Kross is booked to capture the title down the line.#2. Take out Darby Allin on behalf of the Death RidersJon Moxley and Darby Allin have been looking to destroy each other since All In: Texas. So far, the former TNT Champion has managed to play mind games with the Death Riders. The Purveyor of Violence could bring the former NXT Champion to the Jacksonville-based promotion for assistance.Karrion Kross' matches with Darby Allin could be a turning point in the former's career. He might finally get to showcase his in-ring and microphone skills. The Relentless star is known for putting over his opponents in the contest. Additionally, a connection with Jon Moxley could help Karrion and Scarlett establish themselves more effectively in AEW.#1. Karrion Kross could be the Exalted OneThe former NXT Champion has been excellent at cutting promos. He and Scarlett are known for their enigmatic presence. They could lead the Dark Order. The faction was relevant under the late Brodie Lee's leadership. However, they haven't been featured on Dynamite for a very long time.Karrion could revive the faction and make it relevant again. Scarlett will also fit right into her role.It will be interesting to see if Kross signs a new deal with WWE in the coming days or becomes a free agent.