3 ways Keith Lee could return at AEW All In 2025

AEW star Keith Lee has been absent for over one and a half years. He had been working through injury and even underwent surgery last year. Suddenly, in December 2023, he was pulled out of TV programming and has been on the sidelines since. He was supposed to face Swerve Strickland on the inaugural Worlds End pay-per-view, but the match never happened.
The Limitless star recently claimed that he is good to return to the squared circle. During several interactions with fans on social media, Keith Lee revealed that he has been 'fine' for a long time and is just waiting for Tony Khan's signal to come back. It seems like the AEW President has been waiting for the right time to bring back the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.
There is no better way to make a comeback than AEW's biggest annual show, All In. The show is stacked with multiple high-stakes matches, and Keith Lee's return would really be the cherry on top.
Let's take a look at some of the ways he could return to AEW after such a long time out.
#3. Keith Lee could confront his former adversary
Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are former AEW World Tag Team Champions, but their friendship didn't last long. In fact, things ended quite badly between them. The duo was set to settle their scores at Worlds End 2023. However, as mentioned before, the match was called off due to Lee's injury. At All In, Swerve and Will Ospreay will take on The Young Bucks in an interesting contest.
Everything is on the line for both parties. Losing this match could prevent Swerve and Will from challenging for the AEW World Championship for a year, while a Bucks' loss would mean they could no longer be EVPs. Keith Lee could return and cost the Realest star the match. The duo could continue their rivalry going forward.
#2. Not enough Death Riders
Jon Moxley and Hangman Page will face off in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship. By now, fans know that the match will have several interferences. Stars like Will Ospreay, Opps, Mark Briscoe, and many more will be standing by the Cowboy to protect him from the Death Riders ganging up on him.
When all the doors seem closed for Jon Moxley, he could pull out a surprise from his sleeve and introduce Keith Lee as the newest member of his army. He could then wipe out the entire babyface alliance and help the AEW World Champion retain the title.
#1. Casino Gauntlet becomes Limitless
Last year's All In Casino Gauntlet Match, which was full of cameos, surprise returns, and debuts, was well received by the fans. They have high hopes for this year's contest, too. Not only that, AEW also introduced the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match.
Lee could make his long-awaited return during this year's edition of the Casino Gauntlet Match. Fans would blow the roof off the stadium as the Limitless star returns to Globe Life Stadium. He might even go on to win the unpredictable match-up and challenge for the AEW World Championship later this year.
It will be interesting to see when the former AEW World Tag Team Champion makes his comeback.
