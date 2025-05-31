3 ways Mariah May can make her WWE debut

Mariah May has emerged as a highly captivating and exciting star in the professional wrestling world. She made her debut in AEW two years ago, having made waves on the independent circuit and taken the next step in her ascension as a huge attraction in the business.

In All Elite Wrestling, May started getting attention as "Timeless" Toni Storm's protégé. She began her rise as a top-tier singles star after she betrayed Storm and became the AEW Women's World Champion at All In 2024. The Glamour garnered more popularity for her run as the titleholder and lengthy feud with Toni Storm.

However, after her last match against Storm at the Revolution pay-per-view, Mariah May disappeared from All Elite Wrestling. There have been heavy rumors about her joining rival promotion WWE. The speculation intensified after her profile was removed from AEW's official website, although a follow-up update stated that she is still under contract with them, which will end in August of this year.

Another new update by PWInsider stated that WWE is already seeing her as a major addition to their stacked women's division. With her move to the global juggernaut almost a lock, here are three directions that she can take for her WWE debut.

#3. New presentation of Mariah May to fit the WWE mold

It is widely acknowledged that WWE and AEW are polar opposites in terms of working style and talent development. It has been observed in the past that some stars who jumped ship to WWE from All Elite Wrestling undergo changes in their character to fit the mold and perception of the global juggernaut.

Mariah May could follow a similar path if she makes her debut in the Stamford-based promotion. It could be in terms of a new ring name, a slight change in her presentation, or an entirely new character that differs from the Glamour persona she portrayed in Tony Khan's company.

#2. Joins NXT roster to become the top star of the brand

Amidst Mariah May's rumors of joining WWE, there has been a significant shift in the company's developmental territory. Top spots in the women's division have opened up after Roxanne Perez and Giulia were called up to RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

Moreover, other top stars, Stephanie Vaquer and Jordynne Grace, are also rumored to be heading to the main roster soon. This leaves a huge void for a marquee name in NXT, which could be filled by the star power of Mariah May. The Glamour could take over NXT in no time, much like Vaquer and Giulia did upon their debuts, to cement her status as the face of the brand.

#1. Targets her wrestling counterpart, Tiffany Stratton, on SmackDown

While Mariah May was a part of All Elite Wrestling, she had been heavily compared with top WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton. This has been primarily due to the similarities in physical appearance, stature, and in-ring style, which made it a dream feud that fans hoped to see someday.

The fantasy could become a reality upon her rumored debut in WWE. May could head straight to SmackDown to begin a feud with Stratton over the WWE Women's Championship to make a huge first impression in front of the WWE Universe.

