Potential spoiler on Mariah May's future in WWE [Reports]

Mariah May's tenure as an AEW star might have come to an end as rumors about her jumping ship to WWE continue to intensify. Amidst the speculations, a spoiler emerged hinting at what could possibly await her in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Glamour has been absent from All Elite Wrestling ever since the Revolution pay-per-view. The event saw the culmination of her storied feud with her former mentor, "Timeless" Toni Storm, over the AEW Women's World Championship.

She has been heavily rumored to join WWE later this summer, when her contract expires. Moreover, May was recently removed from AEW's official site, intensifying the debate of her joining the global sports entertainment juggernaut even further.

According to Cory Hays, of BodySlam.net, in a new update, WWE's internal perception of May is that she is another major star to be added to their already stacked women's division moving forward.

"WWE views Mariah May as another major piece of the women’s division moving forward."

Mariah May is still under contract with AEW

Mariah May signed a two-year deal upon her arrival in All Elite Wrestling two years back. She herself confirmed the same, as reported by Fightful earlier.

"I don't. Mariah May herself said she was under contract by August of 2023. Unless she signed a two-year, three-month contract, I'm not sure that would add up. Anything's possible, though."

However, in a recent update by Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful, the former AEW Women's World Champion was still under contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion, despite being removed from their official website. The company has reportedly been aware of her intentions to jump ship, as she had only been on a two-year contract.

Moreover, it was also reported that WWE has not made a concrete offer to her, being aware of her current contract situation. With May possibly heading to the global giant, it will be interesting to see if she can take her success to the next level when the time comes.

