Major update on Mariah May AEW contract amid WWE speculations - Report

Mariah May has been off AEW television since the 2025 Revolution pay-per-view. Amid major speculations about her pro wrestling future, a huge potential update has surfaced regarding her current contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Reports have indicated that May's contract with AEW will expire later this year. She is widely expected to join WWE after the conclusion of her current deal with All Elite Wrestling. The Glamour's absence from the Tony Khan-led company's programming has only added fuel to the fire.

On Fightful's Weekly Q&A podcast, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about Mariah's May contract status. They wanted to know exactly when her deal with All Elite Wrestling would expire.

"Hi Sean, you said that Mariah’s contract is up in the summer. What do you make of the other reports out there that are saying it’s up in November?" the fan asked.

Sapp said May herself said she signed with AEW in August 2023. He added that her deal might be two years and three months long for it to end in November 2025.

"I don't. Mariah May herself said she was under contract by August of 2023. Unless she signed a two-year, three-month contract, I'm not sure that would add up. Anything's possible, though," Sapp said.

Former WWE Superstar gives his take on Mariah May potentially joining the Stamford-based company

As Mariah May's AEW contract seemingly approaches its conclusion, former WWE Superstar EC3 spoke about her potential arrival in the sports entertainment juggernaut. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Ethan Carter III said The Glamour might have to go through a learning process before making it big on the main roster.

"I do believe I saw some of the Toni Storm feud, and I think Toni did a good job creating a character; there was some engagement there. It was cool. I think Mariah is strictly from AEW, correct, and indies. She has had no NXT training or anything of that nature. So I think if she does come over, there is going to be a learning curve and a process."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Fighting Princess in pro wrestling.

