Mariah May may not be sent to the main roster immediately after rumored WWE signing, says ex-NXT star (Exclusive)

Mariah May has turned out to be one of AEW's greatest signings. In the past 10 months, The Woman from Hell has dominated the women's division, becoming one of the most popular stars in the promotion in the process.

However, The Glamour may only have a limited time left in the Tony Khan-led company. As per recent reports, Mariah May's current deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion will be up in the coming months. WWE is ready to make an "outstanding offer" to the former AEW Women's World Champion at the end of her current stint with the Tony Khan-led company.

Mariah May has been a lifelong admirer of WWE, making it highly likely for her to make the switch to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, former NXT star EC3 gave his views on The Fighting Princess potentially joining WWE in the near future.

"I do believe I saw some of the Toni Storm feud, and I think Toni did a good job creating a character; there was some engagement there. It was cool. I think Mariah is strictly from AEW, correct, and indies. She has had no NXT training or anything of that nature. So I think if she does come over, there is going to be a learning curve and a process,'' he said.

The 42-year-old continued:

''Because being produced in WWE, the structure and flow, is a completely different ballgame that might come off as... aggressive. I don't know if that's the word, but a lot to handle. When you're so used to seeing and doing something in a certain way and then you go somewhere else, how it's done, you know, completely different with organization and structure, like purpose sometimes. It's going to be a learning curve, to say the least." [9:16-10:18]

The former WWE 24/7 Champion pointed out how The Glamour had no prior experience competing in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. The English star has competed majorly in AEW, STARDOM, and the independent circuit in her wrestling career.

EC3 reiterated that Mariah May may not go directly to the main roster if she ends up joining WWE. The 42-year-old star believes that May will be sent to NXT, as the management may want her to get used to the "WWE style" of presentation.

The former TNA star acknowledged that WWE's method of handling young stars might appear a little aggressive at times. However, he felt that The Glamour needed to go through a learning curve in the Stamford-based promotion, as WWE's organizational structure is a lot different as compared to AEW's.

You can check out the full conversation below:

Mariah May is a former AEW Women's World Champion

Mariah May has found immense success in All Elite Wrestling. The Woman from Hell joined the company in November 2023.

The English star soon aligned with Toni Storm and became one of the most exciting characters on AEW television. In July 2024, the 26-year-old scripted history by winning the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The Fighting Princess then turned her back on Toni Storm in one of the most memorable segments in the promotion's history. The two stars clashed at All In: London, where May dethroned The Timeless Superstar to become the new AEW Women's World Champion.

The Glamour went on to have an excellent run as champion, defeating several top stars like Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale, and Mina Shirakawa. Mariah May ultimately dropped the title to Toni Storm at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

At Revolution 2025, May and Storm clashed in one of the most brutal encounters in the history of women's wrestling. Ultimately, it was The Timeless Superstar who won this contest to provide a "Hollywood Ending" to her rivalry with The Glamour.

The Fighting Princess has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since she failed to reclaim her title at Revolution. It will be intriguing to see if Mariah May chooses to stay with AEW or if WWE will be her next destination.

