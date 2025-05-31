Major update on Mariah May's status amid WWE rumors [Reports]

There have been some reports regarding Mariah May's status amid great uncertainty about her future. There has also been rampant speculation that WWE may be her next destination, once the dust settles.

Earlier today, The Glamour was no longer spotted on the AEW roster page. PWInsider confirmed that this was a sign that she was on her way out of the company, and that sources within WWE believe she could join their company in the near future.

Fightful Select has reported that Mariah May is still under contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion, despite being removed from the roster page. It was mentioned that AEW is aware of her intentions to jump ship, as she was only on a two-year deal, with no options to be extended. WWE has reportedly shown interest, but has not made a concrete move as she is still under contract.

The report also noted that when asked about her status in March, they did not receive a response.

When could Mariah May's contract be up?

The former AEW Women's World Champion made her first appearance for the company in November 2023, appearing as a fan of 'Timeless' Toni Storm. This was the beginning of her nefarious plan, which ultimately concluded when she turned on Storm in July the following year after she won the Owen Hart Foundation Cup.

Early this month, during Fightful's Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about those who reported that May's contract was up by November. He mentioned that she had signed with the promotion in August, and since she was on a two-year deal, this would expire by August 2025. He did not rule out any changes though, as anything was possible.

"I don't. Mariah May herself said she was under contract by August of 2023. Unless she signed a two-year, three-month contract, I'm not sure that would add up. Anything's possible, though," Sapp said.

If her deal is up in August, these reports on Mariah May's contracts have come early. However, there is a possibility that management has been upfront about her status due to her leaving the company much earlier.

Fans should stay tuned for further updates.

