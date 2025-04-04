3 ways The Young Bucks could return to AEW 

The Young Bucks have not been seen in AEW since October 2024. At the Fright Night edition of Dynamite, the duo lost their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Private Party.

It has been five months since The Bucks distanced themselves from the chaos going on in the Jacksonville-based promotion. In the meantime, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson had a brief run in Japan, where they held the IWGP Tag Team Titles for a while.

The Young Bucks have been integral members of the programming for years. The return of the dynamic duo would certainly boost the tag team division as well as the overall product of the company. There are several intriguing storyline possibilities that the veterans could explore upon coming back to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

In this article, let's look at three ways The Young Bucks could return to All Elite Wrestling.

#3. The Young Bucks could challenge Rated-FTR after their win at AEW Dynasty

At AEW Dynasty, Cope will join forces with FTR to challenge The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship. Having failed to dethrone Jon Moxley twice, The Ultimate Opportunist would be eager to emerge victorious against the rest of Moxley's allies.

If the babyfaces end up on the winning side at the Philadelphia pay-per-view, The Young Bucks could emerge to lay down a massive challenge. The Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling could confront Rated-FTR after their battle with The Death Riders.

The duo could propose a title match between The New Elite and Cope's faction, which could be accepted by the babyfaces immediately. It would also sow the seeds for the official reunion of The Bucks and Kazuchika Okada.

The reigning Continental Champion is currently going through a purple patch and would not like to miss out on the opportunity to add more gold to his title collection. A rivalry between the two stables could certainly prove beneficial to the Trios division, which has certainly not been as intriguing in the reign of The Death Riders.

#2. The Young Bucks could cost Kenny Omega the International Title before All In

At Revolution 2025, Kenny Omega bested Konosuke Takeshita to secure the AEW International Championship. It was an emotional moment for The Best Bout Machine, who vowed to have several title defenses during his reign.

However, Omega's desire to hold the International Title for a long time could be crushed by his former allies.

The Young Bucks have unresolved issues with The Cleaner. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions solidified their alliance with Kazuchika Okada last year by attacking Kenny Omega on Dynamite. The former AEW World Champion was still dealing with his medical issues at that time and could not retaliate against his former friends.

The Young Bucks could pick up from where they left off with the reigning International Champion. The duo could make their return during the lead-up to All In 2025, ensuring Omega does not walk into the Texas pay-per-view as the Champion.

An infuriated Kenny Omega could go after The Young Bucks, resulting in him crossing paths with Kazuchika Okada again. The Young Bucks' return could ultimately turn out to be the key in setting up Omega vs. Okada for the Continental Championship at All In Texas.

#1. The Young Bucks could return to challenge The Hurt Syndicate

On the January 22, 2025, edition of Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate defeated Private Party to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. It was a massive accomplishment for the popular group, which has looked even more dominant since their reign began.

The duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin has had a couple of successful title defenses so far. While they have not defended their titles a lot, The Syndicate has been consistently featured on television as a top act.

If Lashley and Benjamin wish to cement themselves as worthy champions, they must take down The Young Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been synonymous with the AEW Tag Team division for a very long time, which tells a lot about their legacy in the Tony Khan-led company.

The Young Bucks would be eager to correct their past mistakes and reclaim the Tag Team Titles upon their return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The veteran tag team could show up in All Elite Wrestling in the coming weeks to set up a title match with The Hurt Syndicate.

While they may not win the coveted championships, The Bucks could elevate The Syndicate's credibility by putting them over. Lashley and Benjamin are in desperate need of credible challengers, and The Young Bucks fit that bill perfectly.

