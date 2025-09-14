3 ways Tony Khan can bring Andrade back to AEW

Andrade first joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2021. He was initially featured prominently on TV and even formed La Faccion Ingobernable with Rush. He spent two years in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he had not won any title during his tenure. Hence, he opted to leave the company, and he returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He was featured strongly on TV and was involved in some great matches. Andrade even won the Speed Championship during his second run. However, he was shockingly released from the WWE after little over a year due to a disciplinary issue. Now that he is a free agent, Tony Khan could be looking to re-sign him. Here are three ways Tony can achieve this.#3. Tony Khan could bring him back to rejoin LFILa Faccion Ingobernable has been struggling ever since Andrade left AEW. Their presence on AEW has diminished. While they hold the ROH World Tag Team Championships, LFI have not made a decent dent on Dynamite or Collision. This is because the group lacks a proper leader. Andrade could take over the group again as their leader. He has experience leading before, and this could help boost LFI even further. They have all the makings to become one of the top factions in the company, like Death Riders. However, they are lacking the one person who could complete them, and that is the former WWE star.#2. Feud with RushRush and Andrade were part of the same faction during the latter's first run with AEW. Therefore, they never stood across the ring from each other in a singles match in Tony Khan's promotion. This was a huge missed opportunity.Therefore, Tony could bring in the former WWE star to first lead LFI. However, Andrade and Rush could butt heads over who leads the faction, which ultimately leads to the latter turning on the former. This could kickstart their feud and could also be a huge crowd puller.#1. Andrade could be a new challenger for BandidoBandido shocked the world when he defeated Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship earlier this year. Since then, he has defended the title against Mansoor, Mascara Dorada, Konosuke Takeshita, Adam Priest, Hechicero, and many more.Bandido is quickly running out of credible challengers with whom he can have great title matches. Therefore, Tony Khan could bring Andrade in as a new challenger to face Bandido for the ROH World Title. He could even put the title on the former WWE star. Andrade could also be a great representative for the company when he competes in CMLL.Bandido vs. Andrade could be a dream match that could get more eyeballs on ROH.