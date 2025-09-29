  • home icon
3 Ways Tony Khan can shock everyone on AEW Dynamite this week (October 3, 2025)

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 29, 2025 19:20 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

AEW Dynamite first started in 2019. Since then, the show has produced some of the most iconic and historic moments in professional wrestling. Dynamite has also helped Tony Khan's promotion become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. This week, Dynamite will be celebrating its 6th anniversary. As such, Tony Khan has a stacked card of matches planned for this special episode. Let's take a look at three possible surprises that could take place this week on AEW Dynamite.

#3. Orange Cassidy wins the TNT Championship

Kyle Fletcher won the TNT Championship from Dustin Rhodes in a Chicago Street Fight on the 31st July episode of Collision. Since winning the title, The Protostar has defended the title a couple of times against Tomohiro Ishii, Hiromu Takahashi, and Komander. However, this week, he faces his toughest challenger yet.

Orange Cassidy made his return from injury last week to team with his The Conglomeration teammates against The Don Callis Family. This week on Dynamite, Cassidy is set to take on Kyle Fletcher in a singles match for the TNT Championship. Despite Fletcher being the favorite to win this match, considering the push he has been receiving for the past few months, Tony Khan could try to pull off a surprise and book Orange Cassidy to win the TNT Title. Cassidy previously had a successful title reign as International Champion. Therefore, Cassidy winning the title could prove to be valuable to the company.

#2. Kris Statlander to turn on Darby Allin

For the past few months, Jon Moxley has been grooming Kris Statlander. There were times when it looked like he might get her to join the group. However, that didn't happen till last week when he asked her to attack Harley Cameron. However, she attacked Wheeler Yuta instead and then flipped off Moxley.

This week, Kris Statlander is set to team with Darby Allin and face the team of Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta. In an attempt to shock the fans, Tony Khan could book Statlander to turn on Darby midway through the match and join Death Riders. Tony could book this as if it were all part of Statlander and Jon Moxley's plan. This could also help make her one of the biggest heels in the industry by betraying someone who is beloved like Darby.

#1. Andrade could make his AEW return

Andrade left AEW and returned to WWE last year. He was booked strongly initially and was also involved in a really good storyline with Carmelo Hayes, where they had a series of stellar matches on SmackDown. However, his run in the Stamford-based promotion was cut short a few weeks ago when he was released due to disciplinary actions. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about his future.

Andrade is still a sought-after commodity in the world of professional wrestling, and Tony Khan could try to bring him back to his company. In fact, he could have Andrade make his return this week on AEW Dynamite to surprise the fans.

It will be interesting to see if any of the above surprises will happen on AEW Dynamite this week.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
