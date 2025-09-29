3 Ways Tony Khan can shock everyone on AEW Dynamite this week (October 3, 2025)

AEW Dynamite first started in 2019. Since then, the show has produced some of the most iconic and historic moments in professional wrestling. Dynamite has also helped Tony Khan's promotion become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. This week, Dynamite will be celebrating its 6th anniversary. As such, Tony Khan has a stacked card of matches planned for this special episode. Let's take a look at three possible surprises that could take place this week on AEW Dynamite.#3. Orange Cassidy wins the TNT ChampionshipKyle Fletcher won the TNT Championship from Dustin Rhodes in a Chicago Street Fight on the 31st July episode of Collision. Since winning the title, The Protostar has defended the title a couple of times against Tomohiro Ishii, Hiromu Takahashi, and Komander. However, this week, he faces his toughest challenger yet.Orange Cassidy made his return from injury last week to team with his The Conglomeration teammates against The Don Callis Family. This week on Dynamite, Cassidy is set to take on Kyle Fletcher in a singles match for the TNT Championship. Despite Fletcher being the favorite to win this match, considering the push he has been receiving for the past few months, Tony Khan could try to pull off a surprise and book Orange Cassidy to win the TNT Title. Cassidy previously had a successful title reign as International Champion. Therefore, Cassidy winning the title could prove to be valuable to the company.#2. Kris Statlander to turn on Darby AllinFor the past few months, Jon Moxley has been grooming Kris Statlander. There were times when it looked like he might get her to join the group. However, that didn't happen till last week when he asked her to attack Harley Cameron. However, she attacked Wheeler Yuta instead and then flipped off Moxley.This week, Kris Statlander is set to team with Darby Allin and face the team of Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta. In an attempt to shock the fans, Tony Khan could book Statlander to turn on Darby midway through the match and join Death Riders. Tony could book this as if it were all part of Statlander and Jon Moxley's plan. This could also help make her one of the biggest heels in the industry by betraying someone who is beloved like Darby.#1. Andrade could make his AEW returnAndrade left AEW and returned to WWE last year. He was booked strongly initially and was also involved in a really good storyline with Carmelo Hayes, where they had a series of stellar matches on SmackDown. However, his run in the Stamford-based promotion was cut short a few weeks ago when he was released due to disciplinary actions. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about his future.Andrade is still a sought-after commodity in the world of professional wrestling, and Tony Khan could try to bring him back to his company. In fact, he could have Andrade make his return this week on AEW Dynamite to surprise the fans.It will be interesting to see if any of the above surprises will happen on AEW Dynamite this week.