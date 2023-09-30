3 ways Wardlow can return at AEW WrestleDream

Wardlow garnered quite the response following his AEW debut in 2019. Within his three-year association with the Jacksonville-based promotion, Wardlow has built quite the rapport for himself.

Often dubbed as the next Batista, the 35-year-old had an impressive reign as TNT Champion. Following his title loss on Collision in June earlier this year, he has been absent from AEW television.

Below is a list of three ways Wardlow can make his return at the upcoming PPV, WrestleDream:

#3. Feud with MJF

MJF has no shortage of enemies in AEW. His current alliance with Adam Cole has surpassed fans' expectations. The duo even won the ROH Tag Team titles at All In, which came as a surprise to many, given their singles match for the AEW title on the same night. Their friendship survived the test. However, it seems the 27-year-old has trust issues as far as his BFF is concerned.

When the three-time TNT champion debuted in the promotion, he was a part of "The Pinnacle," a faction founded and headed by MJF. He also appeared as the young star's bodyguard, who later turned on him after he was fed up with his menacing ways. If the 35-year-old returns at WrestleDream, he could cost MJF the title or even challenge him for it down the line.

#2. Kickstart a feud with Bryan Danielson

The American Dragon is one of the top names in the promotion. He is always ready for a fight, no matter the physique or accomplishments of his opponent. At the upcoming PPV, Bryan Danielson is set to face Zack Sabre Jr.

The 35-year-old and Bryan Danielson have varied wrestling styles and skills. If they cross paths in the ring, fans would be up for a nail-biting feud. While Wardlow has been associated with the industry for nearly a decade, a rivalry with someone like Danielson would further enhance his career and in-ring skills.

#1. Interefere in the TNT Championship match

The TNT Championship is very near and dear to Wardlow. This was the first title he won in All Elite Wrestling and is a title he has held on three occasions. At WrestleDream, the current champion Christian will put the title on the line against Darby Allin.

There are rumblings that Christian's real-life best friend Edge (Adam Copeland) will potentially show up at the PPV. However, there is nothing confirmed on the matter. If Wardlow returns, he could disrupt the match or challenge the winner to regain gold.

Which match are you looking forward to at WrestleDream? Sound off in the comments section below!