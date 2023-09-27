Edge to confront 9-time champion, streak ends, ex-WWE star to debut? - 4 Bold predictions for AEW WrestleDream 2023

AEW WrestleDream PPV is just around the corner, and the card is already stacked up with matches carrying huge potential. The show is the company's way to honor the legacy of the great Antonio Inoki.

Speaking of the matches, some big surprises could be on the way, as Tony Khan recently claimed that the upcoming PPV would mark a new era in the All Elite promotion. So here are some bold predictions for the show that could come true:

#4 Luchasaurus costs Christian Cage the AEW TNT title

Christian Cage officially won the TNT title last week on Collision in a three-way match against Luchasaurus and Darby Allin after holding it unofficially for weeks. Christian is set to defend the title against Darby in a 2 out of 3 falls bout this Sunday at the WrestleDream PPV.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, fans could witness a major swerve if Luchsaurus finally gets his hands on Cage and costs him the TNT title in some way to turn babyface after being a second-fiddle to his master for the past several weeks.

#3 Julia Hart's undefeated streak could come to an end

Julia Hart is one of the most talented wrestlers on the AEW women's roster. Interestingly, she has been undefeated with a 26-0 streak in singles competitions ever since losing her last match to Kris Statlander. Meanwhile, Hart issued a challenge to Statlander for the TBS title, and the match has been made official for this Sunday.

Expand Tweet

While Julia has a solid chance of winning, Statlander is unlikely to drop her title anytime soon, as she is having a solid reign. Furthermore, Kris Statlander was the last woman to defeat Hart, and she could do it again.

#2 Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) to make her AEW debut this Sunday

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is currently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. The former WWE women's champion was expected to wrestle at the Forbidden Door PPV and also the "All In" event earlier this year, as per reports. However, an injury ruined all the plans for her to go All Elite.

Meanwhile, another crossover-like PPV between Tony Khan's promotion and NJPW is down the road, and this could be the night Mone finally shows up. While Saraya is not yet officially defending her women's world title on the show, she could issue an open challenge, and Mercedes could very well answer it.

Expand Tweet

#1 Edge to make his AEW debut and confront Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is set to square off against the NJPW star, Zack Sabre Jr., in a dream match. Considering WrestleDream is an All Elite PPV and The American Dragon recently made his return from injury, Danielson is most likely to emerge victorious in a potentially great match.

However, Bryan could be stunned after his victory if WWE Hall of Famer, Edge makes his debut this Sunday. The Rated "R" Superstar is heavily rumored to go All Elite ever since his last match on SmackDown. The latest report suggests Edge is closer than ever to joining AEW.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the show promises to be great with the stacked match card and expected surprises as well. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the predictions turn out to be true.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.