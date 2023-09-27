Edge close to signing with AEW - reports

According to reports, former WWE Champion Edge is on the verge of signing a deal with All Elite Wrestling. It is going to be one of the biggest signings in the history of the company.

The Rated-R Superstar had a farewell match against long-time friend Sheamus on SmackDown last month. He defeated The Brawling Brutes leader in a hard-fought battle. Ever since the WWE Hall of Famer had his final match in WWE, there has been a lot of speculation about a potential move to AEW.

BWE took to Twitter to state his take on the matter. He feels it is now just a matter of when and not if.

“Edge is closer to AEW more than ever apparently. Mind blown on how this business have changed yet so similar to WCW/WWF. The E are playing the right cards right now. Unless something big pops in AEW books in the future,” he wrote.

In another tweet, he wrote:

“I really doubt E come back with a big money move for Edge. Doubt it. If i get updates on it I will let you know.”

What do you think will be the perfect debut for The Rated-R Superstar in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.