WWE

Edge close to signing with AEW - reports

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 27, 2023 03:56 IST
Edge may soon be going All Elite
Edge may soon become All Elite

According to reports, former WWE Champion Edge is on the verge of signing a deal with All Elite Wrestling. It is going to be one of the biggest signings in the history of the company.

The Rated-R Superstar had a farewell match against long-time friend Sheamus on SmackDown last month. He defeated The Brawling Brutes leader in a hard-fought battle. Ever since the WWE Hall of Famer had his final match in WWE, there has been a lot of speculation about a potential move to AEW.

BWE took to Twitter to state his take on the matter. He feels it is now just a matter of when and not if.

“Edge is closer to AEW more than ever apparently. Mind blown on how this business have changed yet so similar to WCW/WWF. The E are playing the right cards right now. Unless something big pops in AEW books in the future,” he wrote.

In another tweet, he wrote:

“I really doubt E come back with a big money move for Edge. Doubt it. If i get updates on it I will let you know.”

What do you think will be the perfect debut for The Rated-R Superstar in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...