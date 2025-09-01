3 ways WWE Clash in Paris completely outshined AEW Forbidden Door 2025

WWE Clash in Paris was another great premium live event in the promotion's great run in 2025. After a blockbuster two-night SummerSlam, fans were concerned about how the global sports entertainment juggernaut would follow it up. However, the event turned out to be yet another top international PLE.

AEW's latest pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, in London, also took place just a few days ago. It was a great show and had several crucial moments. The Tony Khan-led show featured great pro wrestling but had several setbacks. However, both shows had outstanding crowds. Overall, wrestling fans had a blast and enjoyed both special events.

After the Clash of Paris PLE, fans have been comparing both shows. While the two shows were good, let's take a look at how the Triple H-led creative team produced a better show than the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#3. WWE Clash in Paris had an electric crowd

WWE had high expectations from the Paris crowd, as the last time they were in Europe, their energy was outstanding. Backlash: France was a memorable premium live event experience for the fans as well as the stars. However, the Clash in Paris crowd was even better. They didn't hold back since the first match. They reacted to every minor event that took place during the show.

They sang along to the theme of Wyatt Sicks and vibed to Seth Rollins' entrance. They were extremely supportive of John Cena when he battled Logan Paul. AEW's Forbidden Door had an exceptional crowd, too, but they were less electric compared to Paris. The London audience reacted to all the huge moments, but still quieter than the Clash in Paris fans.

#2. Marquee matches

AEW Forbidden Door featured nine matches on the main show, with some major twists and turns. Hangman Page and MJF delivered a classic world title match; the show ended on a high note after a violent Lights Out Steel Cage Match. It was an NJPW x AEW event and, therefore, multiple matches involved several stars from the Japan-based promotion.

Meanwhile, Clash in Paris featured six matches. Stars like John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Nikki Bella, Roman Reigns, and many other stars were part of it. The Tribal Chief tore the house down to kick off the night. While fans were skeptical about Logan Paul getting a match during Cena's retirement tour, the duo had a top-notch contest. The four-way for the World Heavyweight Championship was star-studded, too.

#1. Twists and turns in Paris

Forbidden Door didn't shy away from delivering top-notch in-ring action, but it probably lacked a surprise element. However, WWE Clash in Paris was a very interesting PLE, with the drama around the bouts seemingly matching the action inside the ring. Roman Reigns was assaulted by The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after the very first contest.

The legendary night ended with an unexpected bombshell. While Seth Rollins was on the verge of losing the World Heavyweight Championship, Becky Lynch stepped in and helped her husband hold onto his gold in the main event of the show. Fans were utterly shocked after the major twist.

Both shows were good in their own ways. However, the WWE Clash in Paris took the trophy here due to its exceptional storylines.

