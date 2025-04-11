3 WWE stars who could fit perfectly into The Death Riders in AEW

The Death Riders are one of the most important factions in AEW. Most of the storylines in the promotion usually revolve around the stable. The group consists of former WWE talent such as Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, PAC, and Claudio Castagnoli. While fans have fallen out of love with Moxley's crew and want to move on from them, the group has certainly made their mark in the company.

The group is also in possession of major titles such as the AEW World and Trios Championship. It's fair to say that in terms of success, The Death Riders has certainly reached great heights and is a tight-knit faction. However, there are a few stars from WWE that could be great additions to the All Elite faction:

#3. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor

Finn Balor knows a thing or two about managing successful factions. He currently is the leader of The Judgment Day in WWE alongside Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Carlito, Raquel Rodrigez, and JD McDognah. It's safe to say that he has done an impressive job of keeping himself and his group relevant on the RAW roster.

However, Balor was first the leader of an iconic group that is a major part of wrestling history; The Bullet Club. So, it's safe to say that his resume speaks for itself. Having the former Universal Champion in your ranks is a huge benefit due to his charisma and experience.

While there's no guarantee that Balor won't try to take Moxley's top spot as the leader, he could also be a loyal follower and even bring in the AEW International Championship to the group.

#2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is quickly growing to be one of the biggest WWE Superstars. The star's ferocity and intense offense have made him a huge threat to anyone standing in the ring against him. His wild movement and berserker rage could fit in The Death Riders as long as Jon Moxley could control him.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion would be a huge problem for anyone daring to step up to The Death Riders. Also, you have to consider that once Breakker starts dishing out his brutal Spears, it would be game over for anyone.

#1. Former NXT star Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler was a legitimate threat to anyone when she first stepped foot on the main roster. We all remember that she used to bulldoze through all of the competition and submit everyone in her way.

Now, even though Baszler has since lost her signature deadly shine and isn't always part of programming, she's still one of the most no-nonsense female stars. We think that she could even replace Marina Shafir in The Death Riders if ever given the chance to prove herself.

