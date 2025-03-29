3 WWE stars who could be perfect opponents for Timeless Toni Storm

Toni Storm has proven herself to be the top woman in AEW and one of the biggest missed opportunities from WWE in creating a top star. The current AEW Women's World Champion is one of the most entertaining characters in the company, as she has transformed herself into the vintage starlet that stands atop everyone.

Considering her popularity, fans have speculated what would happen if she were ever to return to WWE. Toni Storm asked for her release from Stamford-based promotion in December 2021, and the landscape has changed since then.

Several match prospects are exciting and would be hugely entertaining if they could happen, especially with the following stars.

#3. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has also proven to be a top draw in the company after successfully reinventing herself. The Eradicator had always been looked at as a star in the making but came into her own ever since she turned heel and aligned herself with The Judgment Day in 2022.

She would soon become more popular than the faction itself and is now one of the biggest stars in the company. It would only make sense for Toni Storm to step inside the ring against the former Women's World Champion and bring out the best in each other.

We all know what both women are capable of, and a grudge match between Storm and Ripley would satisfy AEW and WWE fanbase as they tear the house down.

#2. Charlotte Flair

WWE dropped the ball astronomically when it came to pushing Toni Storm. The Stamford-based promotion failed to present her in her best form and instead humiliated her with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown in 2021.

The Queen mercilessly threw a pie on Storm's face and embarrassed her in front of the fans. Now, we're sure if the two would feud again once more, it would be a much different scene since Toni Storm has come as far as Flair now.

Even though both fought in a televised match on SmackDown in 2021, it was largely a dominant display from Charlotte as she retained her SmackDown Women's Championship.

#1. WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green has certainly been one of the most entertaining characters in WWE for a while now. The Women's United States Champion has been riding high courtesy of her Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre).

Toni Storm also knows how to entertain a crowd, and if the two ever meet in a ring, the promo segments the two stars would create would generate shockwaves. Both women have gotten themselves over through sheer charm and character work, making everyone a fan of them.

It would be a wonderful sight for the two women to cross paths and make the most out of a program together.

