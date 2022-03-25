31-year-old AEW star recalls how he became friends with Chris Jericho

Danhausen has revealed the unique way he met former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. He stated that it was thanks to his fans that the two performers met.

The very evil one was introduced to Jericho when he appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast. The success of that particular episode granted Danhausen a place on the Jericho "Rock n Rager at Sea" cruise at the back end of 2021.

Speaking on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Danhausen told hosts Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards that it was his "fanhausens" who managed to get Jericho to not only notice him, but get him on the Jericho cruise.

“I believe a few months before the cruise. Chris Judas discovered Danhausen via the Fanhausens on Twitter. He’s asking who should be a guest on his wonderful podcast, and they said Danhausen. He said there’s an open invite. Then we started to test. Then he was invited on the cruise. When we met, that’s when Danhausen’s friendship came from with Chris Judas." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Danhausen also took the opportunity to give a quick update on how his recovery is going. The very evil one broke his leg on Halloween 2021 and hasn't wrestled since, however, he thinks the rehabilitation is going well.

"Now every single week we’re trying to recover it. I think we’re getting pretty close. Fingers crossed." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Chris Jericho was victorious on this week's AEW Dynamite

Wednesday night was a big night for "The Influencer" as he made his first in-ring appearance since becoming the leader of the "Jericho Appreciation Society."

Chris Jericho and stablemate Daniel Garcia picked up a huge victory on the March 23rd edition of Dynamite when they defeated the number one ranked team in AEW: John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order.

