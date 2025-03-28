35-year-old to derail The Hurt Syndicate's reunion with former WWE star? Likelihood explored

MVP has been trying to add MJF to The Hurt Syndicate, but Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are not on board with the idea. Many believe that former WWE star Cedric Alexander could end up reuniting with the faction. However, MJF could get to Alexander before MVP and convince him to side with him instead to take on The Hurt Syndicate.

A couple of months ago, Cedric Alexander was released by WWE. Cedric used to be a part of The Hurt Business with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the group was broken up before reaching its full potential.

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Bobby Lashley tore the business card MVP gave to MJF, signaling his displeasure with adding him to the faction. With Cedric Alexander potentially heading to All Elite Wrestling to join The Hurt Syndicate, The Wolf of Wrestling could take revenge on Lashley by playing mind games and manipulating Alexander to side with him. The duo could then go to war with the heel faction and may even win the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

It will be interesting to see how the story progresses in the coming weeks on AEW programming.

Former WWE star Cedric Alexander is open to joining The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

Cedric Alexander is gearing up for his next move in professional wrestling. The former Cruiserweight Champion was asked about whether he's interested in reuniting with The Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Alexander said the faction is a big part of his career, and he wants to finish that story the right way.

“100%. That’s a big chapter of my career that I really felt was never fully explored and I think it’ll be great to finish that out. I felt like I was completely started all over again, because I don’t know what’s wrestling outside of WWE for the last eight and a half years."

The fans will have to wait and see if Cedric Alexander reunites with his former faction in All Elite Wrestling.

