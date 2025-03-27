Former SmackDown star interested in joining AEW's Hurt Syndicate after ending 9-year WWE run

AEW's The Hurt Syndicate is one of the top factions in professional wrestling, consisting of MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. Former WWE star Cedric Alexander is interested in reuniting with the group in All Elite Wrestling.

MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley formed the Hurt Business in WWE in 2020. They later added Cedric Alexander to the faction and were draped in gold. However, Vince McMahon decided to break up the faction and move forward with Bobby Lashley and MVP. This left Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin without proper direction and led to their eventual releases from WWE.

During a recent chat on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Alexander said he would move to AEW to join The Hurt Syndicate as that chapter of his career had never been fully explored. The former WWE star also spoke about how starting on the indies has been difficult due to being a part of WWE for almost nine years.

“100%. That’s a big chapter of my career that I really felt was never fully explored and I think it’ll be great to finish that out. I felt like I was completely started all over again, because I don’t know what’s wrestling outside of WWE for the last eight and a half years. Who’s hot on the indies? I don’t really know that much anymore, who’s a good place to get work? I am just completely lost, because being in WWE for nearly a decade, eight and a half years, you’re like okay, I don’t have to do anything, bookings just come to you, you get paid, and it’s like you almost get complacent because you’re like, Oh, something will pop up. They have all my booking information. They’ll put me in something eventually.” [H/T ChrisVanVliet.com]

The Hurt Syndicate are the AEW World Tag Team Champions

A few weeks ago, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. They have proven to be a dominant force ever since.

MVP is currently looking to add a fourth member to the faction and came close to bringing in MJF. However, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are not on board with the idea. This could lead to Cedric Alexander potentially joining All Elite Wrestling and reuniting with the group.

We will have to wait and see what plans All Elite Wrestling has for The Hurt Syndicate this year.

