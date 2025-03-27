MJF's AEW plan backfires on Dynamite; expelled by former WWE Champion

MJF was set to make a major announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite that may change his career forever. However, a certain former WWE Champion had other plans, and things took a different turn.

Ad

Two weeks ago, the former AEW World Champion was confronted by MVP. The veteran called him out for losing his edge and offered the services of the Hurt Syndicate. Despite being the type to ride solo, Friedman was reminded of how far he had fallen from his time as World Champion.

Tonight, MJF was set to give his answer regarding the offer he received. He came out and immediately called in the former WWE Superstar so they could talk business. The Salt of the Earth disclosed that he was willing to accept their offer and join the group.

Ad

Trending

Before anything else could be said, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin came out. It seemed as if they were there to welcome their newest member, but things took a different turn.

It seemed like The All Mighty was offering a handshake, but instead, he demanded The Hurt Syndicate card, which he ripped in front of MJF.

Expand Tweet

MVP was shocked by what happened, a clear sign that not all members of the faction were on the same page regarding this. It remains to be seen how this will be resolved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback