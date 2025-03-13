Former WWE star makes shocking request to MJF

MJF was confronted by a former WWE Superstar during his in-ring segment earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite. He was given an interesting offer that would surely run through his head.

Ad

Last weekend at Revolution, Friedman lost his match against 'Hangman' Adam Page. He did not take this well, as he was spotted after the show beside himself with anger in his locker room. He had a calmer demeanor tonight, as he claimed that he should not have lost against Page.

MVP suddenly confronted him, as the veteran revealed to the fans that they had a great history. They again got into the topic of MJF's loss at Revolution, and the former WWE Superstar wondered why he seemed so calm about it, as he expected him to be livid after his defeat.

Ad

Trending

He claimed that this was because the Salt of the Earth had lost his edge. He then offered him a business card from the Hurt Syndicate, a sign that he was offering a partnership or their services.

Surprisingly, the former AEW World Champion turned this down, claiming he did not need the help because he knew how good he was.

Expand Tweet

MVP gave MJF a reality check, reminding him that he was now just a former AEW World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback