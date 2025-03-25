MJF has to make career-altering decision on AEW Dynamite this week

MJF will be on the brink of something either great or dangerous as he is set to make a career-altering decision on AEW Dynamite this week. This was bound to happen sooner rather than later.

Ad

A few weeks ago, MVP interrupted Maxwell’s promo and told all the fans in attendance, as well as the millions watching from home, about their shared history. He then made an offer to the former World Champion to join The Hurt Syndicate.

After initially rejecting the offer, Maxwell took the business card, and that set off a chain of emotions. It has now been announced that the two stars will come face to face once again on Dynamite, where a decision will be made. Taking to the X/Twitter handle, the company announced:

Ad

Trending

“With an offer from @The305MVP on the table, what will @The_MJF say as he wants his Triple B back? We find out when #AEWDynamite is LIVE this Wednesday at 8/7c on TBS and @sportsonmax.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

MJF reveals his thoughts on acting career

Over the past year, MJF has appeared in a few films and is slowly starting to make his name in the film industry. However, this also means there will be times when he won't be seen on AEW programming.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former AEW World Champion shed light on his acting career and said:

Ad

“I most certainly have a hard out. However, hard out to me means I'm not going to be on weekly TV, right? But it doesn't mean that I can't come back to pop a crowd, to pop the boys, to sell some tickets, [or] to sell some merch. That, I don't think, ever goes away if you love this.”

It will be interesting to see how Maxwell manages to juggle both wrestling and acting at the same time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE